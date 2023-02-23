SkillsPEI

Currently, SkillsPEI and Career Development Services are at Future Tech West, located on Main Street in O’Leary, but the lease on the offices are set to expire on March 31, and the offices are scheduled to move to Mill River in April. For Eric Gavin, mayor of O’Leary, the decision is the worst mistake the Department of Economic Growth, Tourism, and Culture could have made. Jillian Trainor photo

For Eric Gavin, the decision to move the SkillsPEI and Career Development Services offices from O’Leary to the business park near Mill River Resort is the worst mistake the Department of Economic Growth, Tourism, and Culture could have made.

“If it was a private organization that was leaving, there’s nothing we can do about that, that’s their choice,” said the mayor of O’Leary. “But this is government, and that’s the biggest thing. Government is trying to go to municipalities saying ‘Do this, and do this in order to get bigger, and we’ll do what we can to help you,’ and on the other hand, they’re saying ‘We’re going to pull two services out of here, and don’t worry about the jobs’.”

