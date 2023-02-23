Currently, SkillsPEI and Career Development Services are at Future Tech West, located on Main Street in O’Leary, but the lease on the offices are set to expire on March 31, and the offices are scheduled to move to Mill River in April. For Eric Gavin, mayor of O’Leary, the decision is the worst mistake the Department of Economic Growth, Tourism, and Culture could have made. Jillian Trainor photo
For Eric Gavin, the decision to move the SkillsPEI and Career Development Services offices from O’Leary to the business park near Mill River Resort is the worst mistake the Department of Economic Growth, Tourism, and Culture could have made.
“If it was a private organization that was leaving, there’s nothing we can do about that, that’s their choice,” said the mayor of O’Leary. “But this is government, and that’s the biggest thing. Government is trying to go to municipalities saying ‘Do this, and do this in order to get bigger, and we’ll do what we can to help you,’ and on the other hand, they’re saying ‘We’re going to pull two services out of here, and don’t worry about the jobs’.”
Approximately 800 residents of the West Prince region annually receive services from SkillsPEI and the local employment offices, including PEI Career Development Services Inc., Rural Community Learning Inc., and the Canadian Mental Health Association.
The office lease for SkillsPEI and Career Development Services is set to expire on March 31 of this year, with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure currently in discussions with the building’s landlord. The offices are scheduled to move to Mill River in April.
“SkillsPEI is working with partners to increase access for employment related services to Islanders,” said a spokesperson with Department of Economic Growth, Tourism, and Culture in an email to the Graphic. “The visibility and accessibility of public locations is part of discussions when contracts and leasehold agreements are renewed.”
For Robert Henderson, MLA for O’Leary-Inverness, along with moving the services from an incorporated community to an unincorporated one, part of his frustration on the matter is the fact that apparently no one from the municipal, provincial, or federal governments were approached regarding the move in location.
Mr Henderson first became aware of a rumour about the move on Feb. 11, and reached out that day to Bloyce Thompson, Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism, and Culture, but got no response. He then contacted Mr Gavin, and Bobby Morrissey, MP for the riding of Egmont, to see if either of them had heard about the potential move. Both men said no.
He tried to find out more on Feb. 13 and received confirmation the move was indeed happening, and issued a statement on the matter that day.
“From my perspective, if there were issues, if they need a new building, or a renovated building, I’m sure we could have accommodated that and found developers to do that,” said Mr Henderson. “If there was a case that the sign wasn’t big enough, or whatever the issues might be that they had, we could have addressed them, but the fact that neither the mayor, myself, or the MP were aware of this, that they were having issues with the location, I would have loved to work to try and retain them within the Town of O’Leary.”
Both services are located in the Future Tech West building on O’Leary’s Main Street, 350 metres from Social Assistance office, and 900 metres from the town’s Access PEI location. The new location on MacKenzie Crescent, just off of Route 2, will be a roughly 10 minute drive from these collaborative services, meaning the amount of time required to access these services will increase than it would have previously.
In his initial statement, Mr Henderson said when the provincial government chooses to leave an incorporated municipality to go to an unincorporated community in a rural location, causing extra traffic at an already busy and confusing intersection would be the equivalent of moving a Charlottetown government office from University Avenue to Brookfield.
“Consolidating those services in one location or one community made sense,” he said. “It’s no different than Alberton, with the Alberton Business Centre (Rural Action Centre). It has a suite of services supporting businesses, whether it’s West Prince Ventures, whether it’s Community Navigators, and all of that.”
It’s not just the loss of two services for O’Leary that has Mr Gavin and Mr Henderson concerned, but the ripple effect it will have on the town. Combined, SkillsPEI and Career Development Services employ about a dozen people, meaning some of these employees use other amenities in O’Leary, like filling up at the local gas station, buying lunch at one of the dining establishments in town, or getting groceries at the Co-op.
“It’s harder to attract businesses into town when others are leaving,” added Mr Henderson. “We’ve made some great strides in the town with the new community care facility under construction, the town is wanting to expand to build new streets, and there’s opportunity for development. All that is in question now.”
Mr Gavin said letters of concern have been sent to Premier Dennis King, Minister Thompson, Bobby Morrissey, and Jamie Fox, Minister of Fisheries and Communities.
“Is it going to help anything? I don’t know, but we’re going to try to slow it down,” he said.
A statement from the Department of Fisheries and Communities on behalf of Minister Fox said the department can appreciate the concerns raised about the original location of the Skills PEI office.
“As Minister responsible for communities and rural development, he remains committed in providing access to various government services for all residents of the Island, no matter where they live, in the most accessible and effective way possible,” read the statement.
Mr Henderson said the fact that this potential move is happening as the province is preparing for a spring election has him questioning whether anyone would have known about the decision until after the fact.
“This has a negative impact and shows government had no interest in reviewing this or solving whatever problems that it had, but yet is supporting a private developer in an unincorporated community that is now taking from other communities,” he said. “If it’s O’Leary this time, is it Alberton the next time? Is it Tignish the next time? It sets a dangerous precedence, and I will do what I can to reverse this, or make this an issue as best I can to try to get back what’s right and what’s convenient for the people in the region.”
