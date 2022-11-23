The house of Ruth Cornish and her partner Lorne Gillis was damaged by fire that started in Mr Gillis’ workshop before spreading to their Rafferty Road home in Portage in the early morning hours of Nov 19. The couple were alerted to the blaze thanks to passersby. Melissa Heald photo
Ruth Cornish and Lorne Gillis with Clay Rayner and Bryden Oliver, who alerted the couple about the fire on their property before it spread to their house. The couple live on the Rafferty Road in Portage. A third man, John Rochford, was first to notice the fire that occurred in the early morning hours of Nov 19 and called 911. Submitted photo
A couple living on the Rafferty Road in Portage are thankful to the men who alerted them to a fire on their property before it spread to their home.
The front door area of the house Ruth Cornish and her partner Lorne Gillis have called home for the last several year is heavily damaged. Inside, throughout the two storey home, there’s also extensive smoke and water damage.
Reported around 1:30 am on Nov 19, the fire began in Mr Gillis’ workshop before spreading to his woodshed and then to the house.
Ms Cornish was at the property on Monday to pick up any personal items that could be saved from the home.
She said everything was fine when the couple went to sleep that evening.
“Around 12:30, one o’clock, everything was ablaze,” she said.
According to Ms Cornish, first person on scene was a man named John Rochford. He stopped at the couple’s driveway and called 911.
Meanwhile, Clay Rayner and Bryden Oliver were driving on Route 2 on their way home from Summerside when Mr Rayner saw smoke and fire through the woods. He slammed on his brakes and came down the road. At this point, only the shop was on fire and while Mr Rochford was on the phone with 911, Mr Rayner and Mr Oliver went to check the house and noticed Ms Cornish asleep in the living room.
Mr Rayner banged on the window to get her attention and then went back to start kicking on the door. When the young men got into the house, the fire was starting to spread to the home. The two helped the couple get their medicine and then got them out. By the time everyone got to the road, within in five minutes, the house and garage was on fire.
“We would have slept through the whole thing,” said Ms Cornish. “I thank God for both of those boys.”
Both Ms Cornish and Mr Gillis met with the two young men on Sunday to thank them for their quick action.
Unfortunately, while there were no injuries, the couple lost three cats.
O’Leary Fire Department responded to the blaze with mutual aid from Tyne Valley and West Point. Speaking to the Graphic by phone on Monday, Boyd Cornish, Ms Cornish’s son, had nothing but high praise for the firefighters.
“They went above and beyond,” he said.
Ms Cornish said the two paramedics who arrived on the scene stayed with them to make sure they were all right while the firefighters, once the blaze was out, retrieved the remains of the three cats from the home and buried them on the property for her.
“That meant a lot to all of us,” said Mr Cornish.
Following the fire, the Canadian Red Cross provided temporary lodging for the couple at Mill River Resort for three days. A trailer, donated to the couple, has been set up on their property to use for temporary housing. The hope is to salvage the home as much as possible and re-build. Two gofundme campaigns, one by Ms Cornish’s family, the other by Mr Gillis’ family, have been set up for the couple and a benefit is being organized in effort to help the pair get back on their feet.
The couple wants to thank everyone who has been supporting them, the fire departments, Island EMS and the three men who helped them that morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.