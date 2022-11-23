House

The house of Ruth Cornish and her partner Lorne Gillis was damaged by fire that started in Mr Gillis’ workshop before spreading to their Rafferty Road home in Portage in the early morning hours of Nov 19. The couple were alerted to the blaze thanks to passersby. Melissa Heald photo

A couple living on the Rafferty Road in Portage are thankful to the men who alerted them to a fire on their property before it spread to their home.

The front door area of the house Ruth Cornish and her partner Lorne Gillis have called home for the last several year is heavily damaged. Inside, throughout the two storey home, there’s also extensive smoke and water damage.

Ruth Cornish and Lorne Gillis with Clay Rayner and Bryden Oliver, who alerted the couple about the fire on their property before it spread to their house. The couple live on the Rafferty Road in Portage. A third man, John Rochford, was first to notice the fire that occurred in the early morning hours of Nov 19 and called 911. Submitted photo

