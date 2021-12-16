Brian Lecky feels the artificial reefs currently under construction at West Point will be very beneficial.
“The shoreline below home and Cedar Dunes Provincial Park are taking a beating at this very moment with high tide and strong winds,” said Mr Lecky, an area resident and a member of the Friends & Protectors of West Point Lighthouse social media page. “Erosion has been happening for many years and has increased lately, in my opinion.”
The reefs are a coastal climate change adaptation project, aimed at addressing issues with erosion, stabilization of the shoreline, beach, and sand dune system.
Talks of building artificial reefs at West Point have been taking place for at least a year. In Jan. 2020, Coldwater Consulting Ltd, an Ontario based consulting firm, made the recommendation for the reefs after the West Point Lighthouse and Cedar Dunes Provincial Park were left vulnerable after post-tropical storm Dorian. The storm destroyed a temporary dune system built in 2018, and displaced concrete blocks that had been placed along the barrier.
Six structures will be built, each one about 50 metres long. At their base, they will be 16 metres wide, tapering to four metres at the top, and will be strategically located about 20 to 25 metres from shore. Approximately 11,000 pounds of stone will be used.
“They’re going to be positioned so they’ll protect the most vulnerable locations of the shoreline from erosion, and at the same time they’ll slow down the shoreline currents in behind them,” said Brian Thompson, director of land and environment at the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. “That will enable the sand beach to stabilize and stay in place over the long-term.”
Cost for the project is $1.4 million. Design work for the reefs was done by CBCL Ltd, based out of Atlantic Canada, while the work itself is being done by local company Stewart Enterprises.
This isn’t the first artificial reef constructed on the Island. In 2018, two reefs were constructed to help protect Souris causeway, each one about 30 metres long and 10 metres wide, running parallel to the shore.
“We’ve been monitoring their performance since they were installed, they’ve been working incredibly well,” said Mr Thompson. “The beach has built up behind the reefs as we had hoped, and as we expected, and they’re working really well out there.”
The hope is something similar will occur at West Point, providing long-term stability to the beach, the dune system, and the shoreline.
Work on the reefs will take place over the winter, and while it might sound like an odd time to do so, it actually makes a lot of sense.
“The winter challenges are what you’d expect them to be, and that’s just cold weather and blustery conditions,” said Mr Thompson. “It will be challenging that way, but we’ve done it before. In the summertime, there’s a lot of people out there. There’s folks walking on the beach, and enjoying the beach scene, and scenery, and the campground, but in the winter time, there’s not. It’s a good time to do the work.”
The project is anticipated to be completed either by or before the end of March 2022.
“If the reefs will slow down, halt or reverse erosion it will be a really good thing for our community,” concluded Mr Lecky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.