Chip stock potato producers, Morgan and Karissa Smallman, from J & J Farms Ltd, were named Atlantic’s Outstanding Young Farmers for 2022 as part of Canada’s Outstanding Young Farmers Program (COYF). The win means the couple now has a chance to take home the national title, with nationals taking place in November in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Melissa Heald photo
A couple from Knutsford were named Atlantic’s Outstanding Young Farmers for 2022 as part of Canada’s Outstanding Young Farmers Program (COYF).
The COYF is an unique program designed to recognize farmers and farm couples who exemplify excellence in their profession and promote the tremendous contribution to agriculture. The program is open to farmers or couples who derive at least two-thirds of their income from farming operations.
Chip stock potato producers, Morgan and Karissa Smallman, from J & J Farms Ltd, were announced the winners at the regional event at the Rodd Brudenell from July 21-22.
“We are pretty humbled to be chosen,” said Mr Smallman.
The win means the couple now has a chance to take home the national title, with nationals taking place in November in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
“We are going to nationals to compete against seven other regions, so it’s kind of exciting to take little old PEI to that,” said Mr Smallman.
To win the regional title, the couple had to submit a 14 page report on the farm and provide financials.
“We have to do that again (for nationals),” said Mr Smallman. “There will also be three interviews when we are there and then we have to do a 30 minute presentation on the farm.”
As a sixth-generation farmer, Mr Smallman knew from a young age he wanted to farm. But he also knew he wanted to be a ‘smart farmer’. He attended Nova Scotia Agriculture College and obtained a degree in economics. He returned to J & J Farms Ltd in 2014 after working as an agronomist.
“I felt things were changing and you needed a background in something,” he said. “I studied economics and business, that was kind the financial side of things, to help the farm moving forward. It’s not just a little old farm any more, it’s a business.”
During that first year, Mr Smallman was looking for something that would generate cash flow and create more year round work for their employees, and started the trucking side of the business. Early on, plans were to increase the acreage size of the farm, but after a learning experience in 2017, he realized that ‘bigger is not always better.’ Since then, the farm has moved out of rotational grains, and now focuses on soil health and plant soil building crops such as Sudan Sorghum and Alfalfa to ensure optimal soil health for their 400 acre chip stock potato crop.
“All the things I’ve done, I think, were a good lead up to where I am today,” he said.
For example, although the farm hires an agronomist, because of his own background, Mr Smallman is able to have constructive conversations with them ‘to make sure we are moving the way we want to move’.
Mr Smallman also sits on the National Program Advisory Committee that is currently working on the next Agricultural Policy Framework, work that will help direct the future of the industry.
Mr Smallman said it was nice to share the win with his wife.
“I wouldn’t be able to do what I do if it wasn’t for what she does for me,” he said. “She may not be on the pay roll, but she does help this farm move forward.”
Working full-time as a medical laboratory assistant at Community Hospital O’Leary and Western Hospital, Ms Smallman says she tries to be a helping hand whenever she can, especially during planting and harvesting season. Like taking the couple’s four children to visit their father in the field during those busy times or delivering supper.
“When you are putting in a long day, a hot meal and a coffee, goes along way,” said Ms Smallman.
Mr Smallman promotes his industry by sharing his farming story on social media. He is a Board of Director at the Canadian Potato Museum and shares his ‘potato passion’ through hosting many farm tours.
“Morgan loves to educate people about farming,” said Ms Smallman. “He takes pride in what he does.”
Mr Smallman said he enjoys every minute of being a farmer.
“My job isn’t the same all year round and my view is never the same,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.