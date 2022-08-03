Outstanding Young Farmers

Chip stock potato producers, Morgan and Karissa Smallman, from J & J Farms Ltd, were named Atlantic’s Outstanding Young Farmers for 2022 as part of Canada’s Outstanding Young Farmers Program (COYF). The win means the couple now has a chance to take home the national title, with nationals taking place in November in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Melissa Heald photo

 Melissa Heald melissa@peicanada.com

A couple from Knutsford were named Atlantic’s Outstanding Young Farmers for 2022 as part of Canada’s Outstanding Young Farmers Program (COYF).

The COYF is an unique program designed to recognize farmers and farm couples who exemplify excellence in their profession and promote the tremendous contribution to agriculture. The program is open to farmers or couples who derive at least two-thirds of their income from farming operations.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.