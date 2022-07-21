It’s been nearly six months since Donna Johnson, PEI’s Bylaw Enforcement Officer, began patrolling in the towns of Alberton and O’Leary, and so far things have been going well overall.
“When they see her car, they know that she’s here,” said Alberton mayor David Gordon. “Not everything is going to work as smooth as we would like right away, but she’s starting to get to know the area and she knows the spots that have to be cleaned up.”
Initially, Ms Johnson’s focus was ensuring the bylaws of both towns were up to date. O’Leary mayor Eric Gavin said his community’s council still has some bylaws that need updating, which they have been working on, and Ms Johnson is enforcing the ones that are up to date.
He’s noticed there are a couple of bylaw violations that show up in Ms Johnson’s monthly reports.
“Unsightly properties is one of the big ones, people not cutting their grass and stuff like that,” said Mayor Gavin. “I’m not talking somebody’s not cutting their grass for maybe a couple of weeks. I’m talking about somebody that hasn’t cut their grass for too long. The other one is building permits. She’s around making sure people have a building permit for anything they’re doing.”
More often than not, Mayor Gavin said, when a resident gets notification about a violation, it’s usually a matter of that resident either not knowing about or understanding the bylaw in question, and the issue is quickly remedied.
The situation in Alberton is similar, but Mayor Gordon said there are a couple of repeat offenders the town has been dealing with for some time, including the owner of a home near the Alberton Town Office.
“We gave him a couple of warnings and taped them to the door of the town hall,” he said. “I don’t know where that stands right now but I think they’re going to talk to the lawyer and see what our next option is to get that site cleaned up.”
Ms Johnson referenced the home in question in her monthly report to Alberton Town Council, which was read aloud during council’s July 11 meeting. In her report, she noted the town’s lawyer suggested one more Notice of Violation be issued to the house in question, with a cleanup deadline of 60 days before the municipality can go in and do it. The notice was posted securely on the door.
“She’s not hard to get along with,” said Mayor Gordon. “She’s around the community and she gets things done. She’s there to make sure the bylaws are enforced.”
