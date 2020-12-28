A 46-year-old man from the Alberton area was transported to Halifax following a collision on Christmas Eve.
On Dec. 24, approximately 10:30 am, the snowmobile the man was driving ran into the side of a vehicle travelling on a driveway in Elmsdale where the snowmobile path crossed.
The man was injured and was first taken by ambulance to Prince County Hospital. As a result of his injures he was later transported to Halifax.
