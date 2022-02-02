Nadine Chaisson spotted this unique snow formation in her yard last week. To her, it looks like a child’s head poking out of a snow bank and the fresh fallen snow makes it look like it’s wearing a hat. Submitted photo
After posting the unique sight on social media, some thought this snow formation in Nadine Chaisson’s yard was creepy. But not to the St Edward resident. To her, it’s Mother Nature at her finest. Submitted photo
Nadine Chaisson was walking around her yard last Tuesday evening when a unique formation made in the snow caught her eye.
Poking out of a bank, created from previous snow removals, appeared to be the head of a child, including two eyes and a mouth. With the fresh snow that came down on Jan. 25, it looked like the child was wearing a hat.
“I was like ‘Oh my gosh, is that ever cool’,” said the St Edward resident. “I put it on Facebook and a lot of people are like ‘Oh my god, that’s creepy’.”
However, to Ms Chaisson, the sight wasn’t creepy, but something cool created by Mother Nature.
“I just wanted to share and get people to actually look around when they are outside because there’s so much Mother Nature gives people, for those who take the time to really look at it,” she said. “I don’t think it’s creepy. I just think it’s Mother Nature at her finest.”
For her, spotting the unique formation was more about appreciating everything that’s around her, something she said she wishes more people did.
“Stop and look at the beautiful stuff that’s happening around us instead of all the negative stuff that’s out there,” said Ms Chaisson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.