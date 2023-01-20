Huntley resident Nancy Ashley quit smoking six years ago, kicking a nearly four decade habit, after being diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Quitting smoking has been the best gift she ever gave herself. Submitted photo
Six years ago, after a nearly four decade habit, Huntley resident Nancy Ashley quit smoking.
“I loved to smoke,” she said, not able to pinpoint exactly what she loved about the habit. “Unfortunately, I was doing something I loved that was killing me.”
She was a teenager when she started, but it wasn’t due to peer pressure because out of her group of friends only two smoked, one of them being her.
“It wasn’t to fit in with the gang,” she said. “As stupid as it sounds, I just absolutely loved to smoke.”
Then a few years ago Ms Ashley was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
“The lung specialist told me if you’re still smoking, 10 to 15 years you’ll no doubt be carrying an oxygen tank, if you’re still here,” she recalled. “It scared me.”
While it did take her a year after she received her COPD diagnosis to finally kick the habit, she did quit with the help of medication.
She first tried Zyban, but it didn’t work and caused her to be in a stupor. Next she tried Champix, taking it at the start of December those six years ago with a quit date of Jan 1.
“I didn’t smoke much, half a pack a day, then I went down to seven a day and then all of sudden it was like it’s 11 in the morning and I haven’t had a smoke yet,” she said. “It took the craving right away. It was wonderful.”
The one thing she noticed for the first time while quitting smoking was the awful stench of a cigarette.
“Somebody who was smoking would come around me and I felt like I was going to be sick, it was terrible and I thought, my God I used to smell like that,” she said.
Six years later, she doesn’t miss the habit at all.
“You’re going on a plane, you’re going out to dinner or you’re going to a movie and you think, I need a smoke, so you’re consistently panicking,” she said. “It was terrible, so when I see people now who smoke, I think that used to be me.”
Ms Ashley said quitting smoking was the best gift she ever gave herself.
To celebrate her accomplishment of being smoke free for six years, this past Jan 1 Ms Ashley made a post on her social media page to mark the milestone.
“I would never condemn anyone who smokes, because I’ve been there and it is an addiction, but if my little spiel helps one person to quit, it’s well worth it,” she said.
She added if people think they can’t quit smoking she wants them to know they can.
“There’s help there, go get it, you’re so worth it,” she said. “You’re so worth the quit.”
