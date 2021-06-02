We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

Weight training is one of those activities that produces results. We can go to the gym for a past time, to see and train with our friends, for a hobby, stress relief etc., but it is great that our activity also produces positive changes in our athletic abilities and over all fitness.

So if we can reap the rewards for our efforts it makes sense to try and maximize those rewards. Some exercises are better than others. They simply stimulate more muscle recruitment than others and will make you stronger, harder, leaner, and more athletic.

There are many different training schedules and ways to group body parts. From the basic two or three day a week whole body routines to more complex four to five day splits. Train on a schedule that suits your time frame, goals and current condition. However, always include some of the basic result producing exercises in your training.

Below are two lists. The first are the best exercises for the above results. The second list are more isolation type exercises. These are still key moves, but are more suited for warm ups, sport specific training, pump sets, muscle shaping, injury rehab etc.

Don’t stray too far from the basics. Successful lifters may change their routines periodically and should always be in search of the best training methods and exercises, but do not dilute your workouts too much with the majority of your exercises coming from list number two.

List Number One – The Basics

Squats

Deadlifts

Leg Press

Lunges

Hack Squats

Chinups

Bent Over Rows

Lat Pulldowns

Bench/Incline Barbell or Dumbell Press

Seated Standing Shoulder Presses

Push ups and Weighted Push ups

Barbell Curls

French Curls

Any kind of Basic Back Rows

Dips/Weighted Dips

List Number Two-

The Isolations

Leg Ext

Leg Curl

Leg Adductor

Led Abductor

Cable/Machine Kickback

Straight Arm Pulldowns

Pec Deck Flies

Cable Crossovers

Lateral Raises

One Arm Pulldowns

Triceps Kick Backs

Concentration Curls

Triceps Pushdowns

Wrist Curls

Sissy Squats

The list goes on- there are many great basic exercises and just as many if not more isolation type movements. The basics are the foundation of any great training routine.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.