Fall Lobster Season

Dave Clements ensures his gear is lifted safely out of the his lobster fishing boat Dustin’s Dream. Mr Clements chose land his gear on Oct. 6, about a week before the season officially ended on Oct. 12 because of poor catches. Overall, fishers feel this year was average, but catches noticeably dipped after Post Tropical Storm Fiona. Jillian Trainor photo

Though the fall lobster season doesn’t officially end until Oct. 12, some have been landing their gear early because catches have been too poor.

“The lobsters are not what they used to be, it’s not profitable right now,” said Dave Clements, captain of the lobster fishing boat Dustin’s Dream, based out of Howard’s Cove. “With the price of fuel and bait, there’s nothing to be made, there’s nothing left over.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.