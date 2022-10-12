Dave Clements ensures his gear is lifted safely out of the his lobster fishing boat Dustin’s Dream. Mr Clements chose land his gear on Oct. 6, about a week before the season officially ended on Oct. 12 because of poor catches. Overall, fishers feel this year was average, but catches noticeably dipped after Post Tropical Storm Fiona. Jillian Trainor photo
Though the fall lobster season doesn’t officially end until Oct. 12, some have been landing their gear early because catches have been too poor.
“The lobsters are not what they used to be, it’s not profitable right now,” said Dave Clements, captain of the lobster fishing boat Dustin’s Dream, based out of Howard’s Cove. “With the price of fuel and bait, there’s nothing to be made, there’s nothing left over.”
Overall, this year’s fall lobster season could be described by fishers as average at best in terms of catches.
“It wasn’t good, but wasn’t bad,” said Neil Boulter, who fishes out of West Point and is a director with the Harbour Authority of West Point. “All the measures probably hurt a little bit, but there wasn’t a whole lot out here anyway.”
Weather has been contentious this season, with fishers missing a few days because of conditions, including high winds caused by Post Tropical Storm Fiona. There were questions over whether or not there would be an extension, but that question was put to rest on Oct. 4 with a statement by the PEI Fishermen’s Association, notifying fishers the association was advised by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada the last day would remain Oct. 12 as scheduled.
While Fiona had an impact on the number of fishing days this season, fishers felt her impact in other ways as well.
“The gear moved around a lot more during Fiona, there was a lot loss here this year,” said Mr Clements. “Dorian, the gear didn’t move hardly at all in most places. It was probably twice as intense where we fish on the grounds, anyway.”
Price has also had a big impact on the decision for some fishers to end the season early. Down four dollars from last year, canners were initially worth more than markets, going for $5 a pound and $4.75 a pound, respectively. Now, lobster prices are sitting around $5.50, but it’s just not enough for fishers to make a living.
Mr Clements said if fishers could get $6.50 a pound, they could probably live with that, but seven dollars would be the best price they could ask for now. He said fishers won’t end their season in the red, but they’re not to come ahead with much disposable income either.
“They’re just more or less gonna pay the bills and pay their hired men because the wages are still high, and you’ve got to pay your hired man,” he concluded.
