Tina Rayner drops off donations to the West Prince Caring Cupboard location in Alberton as part of the annual memorial food drive she puts on in honour of her son Cole Rayner. Photo L-R: Tina Rayner, Clay Rayner and Linda Leard. Alecia Gallant photo
For the past three years, Tina Rayner has been collecting donations for the West Prince Caring Cupboard (WPCC) in memory of her son Cole Rayner.
Ms. Rayner and her youngest son Clay Rayner donated a little over 30 bags of food, valuing approximately $1,900, and close to $1,700 in monetary funds to the Alberton depot of the WPCC on April 24.
“Cole always had a soft spot for people in need of food,” Ms Rayner said.
Cole was always concerned about his classmates and peers not having anything for lunch. According to his mother, he would often ask for extra money to buy lunches for others.
Sadly, Cole passed away in a single-vehicle accident on Sept. 27, 2020. Every year since his passing, his mother has been collecting donations for the local food bank in honour of her son’s birthday on April 25. The Rayners usually start collecting donations a week before his birthday and either donate the food and money on his birthday or the day before.
“This is part of Cole’s legacy,” Ms Rayner said.
Since the annual donation campaign began, Ms Rayner and her family have collected thousands of dollars worth of food and monetary donation for the local food bank.
Linda Leard, a volunteer with the Alberton Branch of the WPCC, is always grateful for the donations that the Rayners collect every year.
“It’s a good way to honour Cole and his giving spirit,” she said.
The donations that the Rayner family collects in Cole’s memory help keep the food bank going to provide this essential service to local families and individuals who struggle with the rising cost of living. Across the four WPCC locations in West Prince, they support around 200 families a month, which averages to around 50 families a month per location.
“We try to carry as much as possible, we have a variety of goods and we have toilet paper and feminine products, toothpaste and toothbrushes, and you know pretty well everything,” said Ms Leard.
People wishing to donate to the West Prince Caring Cupboards can donate to any of the following locations - Alberton, Tyne Valley, Tignish and Bloomfield.
For those wanting to know what can be donated, they can contact the West Prince Caring Cupboard on Facebook or via email at wpcaringcupboard@gmail.com.
Ms Rayner and her family would like to thank everyone who donated to Cole’s memorial food drive in honour of his birthday.
Cole’s legacy will continue to spread to those struggling with food insecurity in the West Prince area.
