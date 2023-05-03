Food Drive

Tina Rayner drops off donations to the West Prince Caring Cupboard location in Alberton as part of the annual memorial food drive she puts on in honour of her son Cole Rayner. Photo L-R: Tina Rayner, Clay Rayner and Linda Leard. Alecia Gallant photo

For the past three years, Tina Rayner has been collecting donations for the West Prince Caring Cupboard (WPCC) in memory of her son Cole Rayner.

Ms. Rayner and her youngest son Clay Rayner donated a little over 30 bags of food, valuing approximately $1,900, and close to $1,700 in monetary funds to the Alberton depot of the WPCC on April 24.

