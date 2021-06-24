A 26-year-old South Rustico woman died following a single vehicle collision in Union that closed Route 12 late Tuesday afternoon.
Members of the West Prince RCMP responded to the scene around 3:30 pm , just north of Matthews Lane, on June 22, said police in a news release issued on Wednesday.
The woman, the driver of the vehicle, died at the scene as a result of her injuries.
A passenger, a 47-year-old man, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of the vehicle travelling on Route 12 lost control, leaving the roadway, flipped over and struck a tree.
An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman’s exact cause of death.
An RCMP collision re-constructionist attended the scene and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
