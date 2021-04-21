Tignish council continues to express their disappointment over the lack of traffic enforcement in the town, particularly when it comes to speeding.
According to the RCMP report for March, the West Prince Detachment responded to a total of 14 calls and recorded 205 hours providing policing services to the town.
The report noted those hours included time spent conducting traffic law enforcement in the community and routine traffic monitoring.
During Tignish’s monthly council meeting on April 12, Councillor Angel Murphy drew attention to the fact, according to the report, the police only issued one speeding violation in March.
“I still see a lot of speeders, yet not seeing the benefit of them being ticketed so they would slow down,” she said, making reference to the new provincial priority unit that’s supposed to have a focus on traffic enforcement.
Council was discussing the issue of speeding on Church Street before Constable Travis Gallant of the RCMP arrived to the meeting.
“It’s a 50 kilometre zone and they’re going by at 90, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be stopped,” she told the constable.
Coun. Murphy said speeding on all the town’s main arteries - Dalton Avenue, Church Street and Philip Street - is a major issue.
“It’s something I’ve been preaching about since I’ve been on council and it’s never seemed to have gotten any better,” she said.
Cst. Gallant said he would take the council’s concerns back to his supervisors.
“I’ll bring it back that council would like to see increased traffic enforcement in the area and also the speeding issues,” he said
The police report also included charts breaking down the types of occurrences that happened regularly in the town, based on the fiscal year for the RCMP, between April 2020 and April 2021. In one chart that recorded all occurrence types for Tignish, traffic related occurrences was the biggest at 54 per cent.
