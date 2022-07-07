An increase in carapace size for canners has meant catches were lower for lobster fishers this season.
“In a lot of harbours that had an effect,” said Charlie McGeoghegan, board chair of the Lobster Fishers of PEI Marketing Board. “It will have a positive effect next year, it’s just the short term pain for long term gain kind of thing. Those (lobster) will be around next year, and they’ll be a lot bigger.”
Bait was an issue fishers weren’t expecting to deal with this year leading up to the start of the season. Mackerel and herring are what lobster fishers primarily use for bait, many of whom catch the fish themselves, but on March 30, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced the closure of those two commercial bait fisheries in Atlantic Canada, as there were concerns dwindling stocks have entered a critical zone.
“This is a big impact because we can’t get our own bait,” said Wayne Gaudet, captain of the boat Captain Zack, based out of Tignish. “All the month of June, we used to get our own bait, but this year we had to buy it all.”
There was some frozen bait leftover from last year’s season, and fishers used redfish, and cuttings from other types of fish from other industries after they’ve been filleted, but fishers were each spending an average of $20,000 to $40,000 for bait as a result of that decision.
Toward the end of June, the Prince County Fishermen’s Association (PEIFA) approached the provincial government to do more to help fishers following the closure of the mackerel and herring bait industries. Eight recommendations were given by the PEIFA, including allowing fish harvesters to collect more and better data regarding fish stocks, support and funding for increased freezer and storage facilities in the province, that there be representation and participation from the fishing industry on the Federal-Provincial Bait Working Group, the bait fishery be reopened in a sustainable way, and for the province support realistic rebuilding plans for mackerel and spring herring stocks.
Compounding matters is the fact that prices were also down this year. At the start of the year, lobster fishers were getting $7.50 and $8.50, which dipped to $7 and $8 after the first week. They did increase toward the end of the season, to between $7.25 and $7.50 for canners, and $8.25 to $8.50 for markets, but some feel it should have been higher.
“They should have been up another dollar per pound, or maybe more,” said Leslie Vincent, captain of the boat Against the Wind, based out of Northport. “Fuel is double, bait is double, wages and help went up, boat hauling is up. It all adds up.”
Mr McGeoghegan said lobster fishers were told the reasoning given for lower prices this year was because the city of Shanghai was locked down following an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the city. That response doesn’t sit well with Mr McGeoghegan, who noted that while PEI does export lobster to China, they also export to locations around the world, and feels the shore price for lobster was artificially lowered as a result.
There have been some silver linings this season. While there were several days in June that saw rough weather, fishers missed less than a week on the water, and unlike the last three years, there’s been no extension to the end of the season.
Mr Vincent said he is happy there’s no extension because spawning female lobsters have already begun showing up in his traps, and he would prefer not to handle them unless it’s absolutely necessary.
“You’re hurting the spawning lobsters in the traps,” he explained. “Like, right now we’re getting great big large spawners that weigh five or six pounds. Every time you handle them, you’re gonna cause damage.”
The spring lobster season officially ended June 30.
