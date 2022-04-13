Spring is here and with the warmer weather not far away there is an influx of new members at the gyms. People want to be in shape for the summer, both to look better and to participate in all the summer activities.
It’s an amazing thing when you can actually take control, to a degree, of your health and well-being. Your lifestyle and habits will have a huge impact on your Body Mass Index (BMI), energy levels, strength, endurance and overall feeling of well-being. If you want improvements in any of these areas you have the power to make it happen.
Want to lose weight? Think in terms of speeding up your metabolism rather than just how many calories you burn by certain exercises. Your body is efficient at energy expenditure. An hour of cardio will burn calories, but what about the other 23 hours in the day. Work all the muscles in the body and work them hard. Your body goes into overtime to repair the “damage” that a hard workout does, burning more calories for up to 72 hours as the metabolic process rebuild your muscle tissue-denser and stronger if practised on a regular basis. Long term, you can actually increase that daily calorie burn by resistance training.
Have a visit to your doctor and get told your blood pressure or cholesterol is up? Blood sugars not where they should be? Exercise will help, but double the results and speed of results by also cleaning up your diet. Change the way you think about food. Feed and nourish your body rather than eating just to feed hunger or because you like a certain food. We all like fries, sweets, ice cream, chocolate, chips, colas, etc. Problem is our bodies do not like these foods. It’s like our taste buds and body are a mismatch and too often our taste butts are the deciding factor.
With a little ingenuity it is very easy to make healthier foods taste good. There are scores of healthy eating sites and recipes on the net. It’s your decision what you fuel your body with and long-term it will have a direct impact on how healthy your body is. You would never fuel your car or dump something in the engine that would damage it, but we do it to ourselves on a daily basis.
There is no better gift that feeling healthy, vibrant and energetic on a daily basis. You have the power to be the best you can be by giving your body what it needs to be just that. Get some beneficial result producing exercise, feed your body not your craving, get enough sleep and you will be well on your way to a healthier life.
