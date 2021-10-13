“The Premier and Cabinet will consider this afternoon a request from the P. E. I. Federation of Agriculture that they authorize regional high school boards throughout the province to close their schools for one week so pupils can help out in the job of potato picking. The request has been made owing to the unusual difficulties encountered this year to find sufficient spud pickers. The time of the requested vacation would be left to each school board and would depend on how many people are ready to start potato harvesting at the time. Many farmers in West Prince are ready to start potato harvesting and a few have started already, but most farmers in Queens and Kings Counties are only getting started.”
The Guardian,
October 11, 1962.
Spud pickers
from mainland
Some 175 potato pickers from many Maritime centers have arrived and are now employed in harvesting Prince County’s spud crop, and this figure is expected to increase considerably with the arrival of three special bus loads of pickers from Cape Breton last night. The pickers have been arriving almost daily at the Unemployment Office, Summerside, where they are allotted to farmers in need of their services. At least 400 pickers are expected to be at work in Prince County fields by the end of this week, October 2nd.
At final tally it is believed that some 800 workers will be utilized in Prince County alone in gathering the harvest and this number will be easily met, according to unemployment office officials. However, officials pointed out that one of the problems is that many pickers arrive on P.E.I. on their own looking for employment and don’t depend on the services of the unemployment office to find work.
Spud pickers pose
problems - The Guardian,
October 16, 1962
Reluctance of groups of potato pickers to split up, after arriving on the Island, has caused consternation among unemployment officials at Summerside, as well as farmers seeking pickers. A few days ago, officials had difficulty in placing newly-arrived pickers with farmers who were waiting at the unemployment office to take them to their farms. Most of the pickers were youths, some under the 17-year age limit, who refused to split up with their friends to go with the farmers, who, in some cases, only needed one picker.
After much persuasion, and after officials informed them, they would be on their own if they did not go with the farmers, only some agreed to split up and go. However, three others, mere youngsters, were then on their own and ended up at the police station looking for overnight lodging. Meanwhile, several farmers returned home without pickers.
Thirteen show up
at police station
Police Chief Wannamaker said yesterday (October 15th) thirteen pickers showed-up at the police station Friday evening looking for a place to sleep. They were kept overnight in the jail, he stated. He abhorred the fact several of the group were mere youngsters, fifteen years of age.
Miss Blanche Hogg, Unemployment District Placement Officer, said yesterday, the office will lay complaints with the mainland unemployment offices responsible for sending the youths to P.E.I. Under the regulations, ‘pickers’ must be 17 years old and weigh 140 lbs.
