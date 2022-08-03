Parish Picnic

Rita Arsenault is a member of the organizing committee for St Anthony’s Parish Picnic. This year the picnic celebrates its 150th anniversary. The picnic takes place on Aug 7, beginning with an open air mass at 11 am and with all the events starting at noon. Melissa Heald photo

St Anthony’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield is getting ready not only to mark the return of its parish picnic, but parishioners are looking forward to celebrating the picnic’s 150th anniversary.

“We want to make it special this year,” said Rita Arsenault, member of the organizing committee for the parish picnic. “We have some really great things planned.”

St Anthony's Church

Next year St Anthony’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield will be celebrating its own 150th anniversary. Marking the 150th anniversary of the parish picnic is being used to kick off a year of celebrations for that important milestone. Melissa Heald photo
Opening of Church

Hanging in the St Anthony’s Church is a photograph taken when the church first opened. The first St Anthony’s parish picnic was held in the summer of 1872 to raise money to build the church itself. A second picnic was held in 1873 and construction of the new church was started with the building being completed in 1877. Melissa Heald photo

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.