Rita Arsenault is a member of the organizing committee for St Anthony’s Parish Picnic. This year the picnic celebrates its 150th anniversary. The picnic takes place on Aug 7, beginning with an open air mass at 11 am and with all the events starting at noon. Melissa Heald photo
Hanging in the St Anthony’s Church is a photograph taken when the church first opened. The first St Anthony’s parish picnic was held in the summer of 1872 to raise money to build the church itself. A second picnic was held in 1873 and construction of the new church was started with the building being completed in 1877. Melissa Heald photo
Next year St Anthony’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield will be celebrating its own 150th anniversary. Marking the 150th anniversary of the parish picnic is being used to kick off a year of celebrations for that important milestone. Melissa Heald photo
St Anthony’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield is getting ready not only to mark the return of its parish picnic, but parishioners are looking forward to celebrating the picnic’s 150th anniversary.
“We want to make it special this year,” said Rita Arsenault, member of the organizing committee for the parish picnic. “We have some really great things planned.”
Part of the celebrations will include Lieutenant Governor of Prince Edward Island Antoinette Perry cutting the ribbon to open ‘our special picnic’. There will also be artifacts on display in the church from the era when the first picnic was held.
The first St Anthony’s picnic took place in the summer of 1872 to raise money to build the church itself. That particular picnic raised $1,025.72, a considerable sum for the time period.
“I converted it and it would be like $30,000 today I think,” said Ms Arsenault.
A second picnic was held in 1873 and construction of the new church was started with the building being completed in 1877.
Next year, the parish will be celebrating the 150th anniversary of the church building, with Ms Arsenault saying this year’s picnic will be the starting point of celebrations for that important milestone.
“After the picnic, we will move into celebrating 150th of the church, so it’s going to be continuing and we will be planning activities all year long to help celebrate,” said Ms Arsenault.
For the last two years, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizing committee hasn’t been able to plan a traditional picnic. However, the committee did manage to organize a take-out style version of its popular hot roast beef meal for both of those two years.
The supper this year will return to its original format and be a traditional sit down meal, offering the chance for picnic goers to socialize with one another.
“We are very hopeful that it will be like the old picnic and people will come,” said Ms Arsenault.
The picnic takes place on Aug 7 and begins with an outdoor mass at 11 am, with the suppers starting at noon and going to 6 pm. Also starting at noon are the day’s activities, which include games, music, auctions and much more.
“We are focusing on children and families this year,” said Ms Arsenault. “There’s always the hay rides, but we are adding a bouncy castle and some special fun games for the kids.”
The picnic will have available children bracelets. Once purchased, the bracelet will allow the kids to participate in all the games, play in the bouncy castle, go on the hay rides and more. Then at 3 pm, Island musician Gordie MacKeeman will be doing a short kids show which will feature music from his latest children’s album.
Ms Arsenault said the parish has a lot of people who are very passionate about the picnic.
“We have a very hardworking committee,” said Ms Arsenault.
While the picnic continues to act as a fundraiser for St Anthony’s, Ms Arsenault said the event is more than just about trying to raise funds for the church.
“It’s the tradition of the picnic,” she said. “People plan their vacations to come home for the picnic. The picnic is where you see people you don’t see any place else. It’s a homecoming for people. One of the biggest reasons that we keep it going, not so much for the money, because it’s a such a meeting place, a place to renew old friendships and see old relatives.”
If it happens to rain the day of the picnic, the meal will go as scheduled and the ground events will be hold the following day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.