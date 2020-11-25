“On 14 August 1951, the parishioners of St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church of Bloomfield are celebrating the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the pioneers of their parish. A commemorative ceremony will be held at the old cemetery at Cascumpec, and Pontifical High Mass will be celebrated by His Excellency Bishop James Boyle of Charlottetown. The Pastor, Rev. Michael J Rooney, and all the parishioners hope this will prove a fitting remembrance of the founders of their parish.”
- The Guardian, August 14, 1951.
An historic parish
A few years after the deportation of the French inhabitants from P. E. Island in 1758, some twelve families who had taken refuge in the forests of New Brunswick, returned and settled along the shores of Richmond Bay, which by 1798 numbered about fifty families. In 1799 eight families migrated to Tignish and in 1801 five families settled at Cascumpec, namely: Cyprian Gallant, Jean Aucoin (Wedge), Louis Arsenault, Pierre Bernard and Germain Poirier. These first pioneers settled on the shore of Foxley River near Oyster Creek. Here they built crude log houses and obtained their livelihood chiefly from the sea.
First log church
A short time after their arrival at Cascumpec, the pioneers constructed a small log church and set aside a cemetery at Oyster Creek on the former farm of Bruce Gamble. In 1832 after the second church had been built on the farm of Colas Arsenault, a new cemetery was made and the bodies in the cemetery at Oyster Creek were exhumed, placed in two large cases, and interred in the new cemetery at ‘The Village’.
The second church was built about 1828. It was a frame building very substantially built. In the year 1880, after the building of the present church, it was removed and served as the parochial hall. The old Presbytery at Cascumpec was hauled across the ice to Alberton where it served as the priest’s residence until 1894.
The first priests to visit the people of Cascumpec were the Abbes de Calonne and Prichard from 1801-1804 who served a parish of eight families, numbering sixty-five souls. From 1804-1812 the mission at Cascumpec was regularly visited by Rev. Angus Bernard MacEachern, who during that period was the only priest of the Island.
Present church erected
From 1860 to 1880 some fifty families of Acadiens from Rustico migrated to the parish. They settled chiefly in the districts now known as Howlan, Duvar, Bloomfield and Puisville. This growth of the parish resulted in the construction of the third and present church at a distance of about four miles west of the pioneer church at Cascumpec.
In the autumn of 1874, Rev. James MacDonald, then pastor at Cascumpec, bought the farm on which the present church stands and in the spring of 1875 building operations were begun. The exterior of the building was completed by Father MacDonald in 1876. In August, 1877, he was succeeded by Rev. N Boudreault who had the interior of the church finished in 1878. He then superintended the construction of the present parochial house. In the autumn of 1878 Rev. Boudreault took possession of his new residence and from that date was the end of the Mission at Cascumpec. In 1895 the present church was much enlarged and the interior was furnished in native wood under the direction of Rev. F X Gallant who had charge of the parish from 1891 to 1921.
From about 1840 to 1890 several Scotch and Irish Catholic families took up land in the parish and added much to the life of the parish. In 1951, on the occasion of St. Anthony’s 150th anniversary, the parish consisted of about 222 families.
