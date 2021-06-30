The St Louis Elementary girls softball team winning their championship game was a great way for the school to end the year, says the team’s coach.
“With COVID, it’s definitely a boost, it really helped with a lot of self-esteem and just being proud of themselves and accomplishing something during a pandemic,” said Kendra O’Brien. “It was great.”
It’s the first time in about seven years since the girls team at St Louis has won a championship game.
“I knew from the beginning if they could gel and work together, they would be a pretty special group of girls,” said Ms O’Brien.
And although they ended up losing, finishing second, the school’s boys softball team also made it to the championship game against Tignish Elementary.
Both the girls and boys’ teams are made up with students from Grade 4-6. The girls’ team had 12 players.
Working at the school for the last two years as a youth service worker, this was the first time Ms O’Brien has ever coached a ball team.
“I’ve played for many years, but never coached a team before,” she said.
A former teacher of the school used to coach the team, but she retired a couple of years ago.
“I’m here at the school every day, and with COVID, we’re just trying to limit the traffic in and out, so when I heard the girls were having a team... I guess I just took it on,” said Ms O’Brien.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s softball season was set up a little different. The team only played four games in the span of a couple of weeks in June. Usually, the season is much longer.
“We made up two divisions, with each had three teams in them,” explained Ms O’Brien, with St Louis competing against Tignish and DeBlois. “We played off in our pool and we came second place... We lost our first game and we went on to win our second and then played our semi-finales in a crossover with the other pool against Ellerslie and we won against them, which then put us in the championship.”
Normally, there would have been playoff games followed by a big tournament where all the teams would take the day off school.
“You would play off based on your ranking throughout the season, but due to COVID we weren’t able to do that so we just did short after school games and met for semi-finales and the championship,” said Ms O’Brien.
The team only had one practice prior to the season starting.
“We started out pretty rough,” said Ms O’Brien. “We didn’t get much practice in, but after we got a few more practices in, they started to gel as a team and played really well.”
The girls lost their first game, but afterwards won all three of their other games, including the championship game against the Bloomfield Bulldogs on June 21.
“It felt pretty nice,” said Ms O’Brien about their winning streak. “The girls were pretty excited.”
At the elementary level, the teams either play for six innings or for 15 minutes, which ever comes first.
The St Louis Falcons had a significant lead heading into the last inning of the championship game, although the Bulldogs were able to rally to score six runs for a final score of 14-8.
“It took them a minute, I think they we’re pretty shocked, but once they realized they had won, they were really excited,” said Ms O’Brien about the girls winning the final game of the season.
Ms O’Brien said the girls played great as a team.
“They were really lively, always cheering, pushing each other along,” she said. “They were a great group of girls.”
For herself, the win is pretty special too.
“It feels great, for your first year coaching, having a great team of girls that can pull that off and take home the win,” said Ms O’Brien.
