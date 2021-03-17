“Tignish-the Tignish drama club under the direction of Aubin Gallant presented its annual St. Patrick’s play, a comedy of three acts in the high school auditorium, Sunday afternoon, 17 March 1963, and Monday and Tuesday evenings to capacity audiences. Irish aires throughout the program were played by Mrs. Harry Rogan, Miss Jean Perry, Ralph and Henry Arsenault.”
“The Guardian,” 22 March 1963.
“Seven girls from grades seven and eight elementary school danced an Irish jig, and sang a chorus, ‘Irish Mother of Mine,’ and ‘Irish Lullaby.’ Mary Handrahan in her delightful Irish tone very beautifully rendered ‘Wearing of the Green,’ and an encore of ‘Ireland Must Be Heaven,”
“The three-act comedy, ‘Abby Answers an Ad’ that kept the audience in laughter centered around Miss Abby Ainsley, a dyed-in-the-wool old maid who had no use for the male sex, but much to her surprise became quite tangled up with four of them, when she wrote a letter to a secret heart club for a husband. The cast of characters included Mrs. Frank Arsenault, who played the leading role of Abby Ainsley; Mrs. Alcide Boudreault, Nelson Myers, Ann Marie McAlduff, Irma Perry, Edward Fitzgerald, Frankie Doucette, Mrs. Catherine Ross, Joe Dorsey and Carol Ann Perry.”
“Master of Ceremonies was Rev. Floyd McGaugh.”
Concert Staged at Alberton by Parish Group,
“The Guardian,” 27 March 1963.
“Alberton-‘She Married Well’, a one-act comedy, was the main feature of the annual St. Patrick’s variety concert presented in the Alberton Women’s Institute Hall, Monday evening 18 March 1963, by members of the Sacred Heart Parish. All parts were well taken and the audience responded with gales of laughter.”
“Characters in the play were Edwin Bradford, played by William Cain, principal ADRHS; his wife, Sally, by Mrs. E. E. Larter, RN; their daughter Erith by Mrs. Ronald Pettitt; James Potter by Merrill Dunn; his wife, Eula by Miss Florence Keefe, and Peterson, the chauffeur, played by Gary Black.”
“Prior to the program lively music was furnished by violinists Alberton Noonan and Howard Foley, accompanied on the piano by Mrs. E. E. Larter. Rev. Gerald Steele acted as Chairman of Ceremonies. He thanked Miss Thelma Ahearn who directed the concert and play, and all who had participated and all who had supported the evening’s concert.”
“The concert program included a girls chorus, a mixed chorus, solos by Richard Mullay, step-dance by Alfred Foley, duets by Debbie McCue and Garth McKinnon; step-dance by Marlene Gionet; solos by Miss Alice Faye Barrett; a step-dance, Mrs. Glen McNeill; solos: Raymond Ahearn; Irish jig, the MacKinnon sisters of Summerside; step-dance, Joe Perry of St. Louis, champion step-dancer of P.E.I. and a solo by Mrs. Gary Black.”
“Fast music for step-dancing and during the intermission was provided by Mrs. Joseph Albert and son, Ivan Albert, and Mr. Allain, all of St. Louis.”
“During Intermission there was a sale of homemade fudge.”
