Support staff vacancies in long-term care homes are one of the most pressing worries for the Canadian Union of Public Employees, PEI division.
Union president Leonard Gallant said non-medical support staff like cooks, cleaners and maintenance staff are among the more than 3,300 employees CUPE represents in various sectors.
“When we have a manor that has 80 beds and only enough staff to occupy 60 beds, that’s a major concern,” he said. “When you read the numbers, it’s not going to get better for staffing. It’s going to get worse.”
The Island’s nursing shortage has gotten lots of attention, he said, but it’s not the only part of the health care system dealing with a lack of bodies, delayed summer schedules and denied vacations. Support staff also face these challenges.
“We’re seeing a big crunch there,” Mr Gallant said. “We met with (Health PEI CEO) Dr (Michael) Gardam and he sees it as a major concern as well. I’m just not sure where (government’s) plan is to recruit and keep people here. I haven’t heard of it yet.”
In late March, the president wrote an open letter to Premier Dennis King urging the province not to “rush into easing safety precautions.” In the letter, he noted the pandemic has “revealed and amplified many inadequacies in our health care system,” many of which already existed.
Mr Gallant said the effects of inflation on CUPE members are also a concern, while acknowledging the issue reverberates far beyond PEI.
“I don’t know how we’re going to deal with inflation,” he said. “Every Islander is feeling the impact of that.”
A high cost of living is an issue with a near-universal impact, so it’s front and centre on CUPE’s radar. The union represents a wide cross-section of Island employees, from health care to education and municipalities.
“The increase in people using food banks is astronomical the last little while,” Mr Gallant said. “They don’t have the money to buy the groceries they were buying six months ago because of the prices.”
In a May 31 news release, the national CUPE union said raising interest rates won’t solve inflation. The Bank of Canada raised benchmark interest rates to 1.5 per cent on June 1 and more increases are expected.
The national union said governments should be helping to repair supply chains and find ways to provide public alternatives for high-priced items, CUPE said in the release.
