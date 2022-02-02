Everyone has an opinion these days, including celebrities.
There was a time, in an age before the Internet, where people rarely knew anything about a famous person. Oh, there was lot’s of speculation about them in tabloids, but it was rare to know what they actually thought and felt. All we knew was what we saw up on the big screen, or on the small screen, and the carefully crafted persona’s created by their public relations teams.
The Internet and social media has changed that, allowing celebrities to express their opinions openly and freely, just like the rest of us.
There was a time when Joe Rogan was just that guy who hosted that reality show Fear Factor. He seemed all right. But thanks to his podcast, Joe Rogan has become controversial, revealing himself to be someone who spreads misinformation.
With the number one podcast on Spotify, millions tune in to hear what Rogan has to say. That power comes with responsibility, but repeatedly Rogan has been called out about the guests he has on his show and the spreading of misinformation on a variety of topics, including COVID-19 vaccines.
In December 2021, a group of scientists, professors and public health experts asked Spotify to remove a Dec. 31 episode of his podcast as it featured a guest that was known to spread COVID-19 misinformation.
Now, legendary artists Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have requested the music streaming service to remove their songs in protest over Joe Rogan and his continuing efforts to spread vaccine misinformation.
It is a noble thing Young and Mitchell are doing, but they’re boycott is more on principle than any expected impact. At least they are taking a stand.
Still, although Spotify hasn’t agreed to get rid of Joe Rogan and his podcast, they did come out saying they will add content advisories before podcasts discussing the COVID-19 virus. Rogan himself has responded to the boycott, vowing to ‘book doctors with different opinions right after he talks to “the controversial ones”’. This isn’t about difference of opinion - this is about getting the facts out so people can be informed and understand why these vaccines and all other COVID-19 public health measures are important. It shouldn’t be about fanning the flames of controversy just for the shake of ratings, it should about protecting lives against a deadly virus.
Time will tell if this tiny threat to his livelihood will cause Rogan to pause and think about what he is doing. More than likely it won’t and he will continue to spread misinformation of all types.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.