Over this reporter’s lifetime there’s been the Gulf War, Afghanistan and Iraq, the Syrian Conflict and now the invasion of Ukraine. It’s hard to fathom that these types of events keep happening.
There’s no question the news is difficult to read and absorb right now. The scenes from Ukraine are just awful. To see innocent people fleeing for their lives because of Russian aggression leaves a person feeling disheartened. So, it’s OK if a person needs to limit their news intake. Watching or reading the news can be a helpful way to stay informed, but it can also increase anxiety or fear. Try only looking at certain times of the day, for a limited duration, and then doing something relaxing afterwards. But make sure to stick to reliable, trusted news sources that don’t engage in ‘what ifs’.
However, while these scenes can be difficult to watch, there are moments of hope that reminds a person there is still good in this world.
The heroic defiance of the Ukrainian people to protect their country against huge, deadly, odds is something the president of Russia underestimated and the response from the world to support the Ukrainian people the best they can is humanity at its best. There’s the countless stories of people taking in Ukraine families in neighbouring countries. In the age of technology, people around the world are also finding other unique ways to help Ukraine and its people, like booking Airbnbs rentals in the country with no intention of actually travelling to the country or staying there. It’s an effort to support the people on the ground during these trying times.
Hopefully, people will remember this moment and in the future extend the same kindness to other refugees no matter where they might be fleeing from.
Russia was looking to divide the world, but instead the country’s president ended up doing the opposite because the world stands just as united as the Ukrainian people are to stop this invasion.
From sanctions to going after Russian oligarchs to protests inside and outside of Russia, no one wants this unjustifiable war.
Will these pressures be enough to stop Russia and its advance across Ukraine? And how will the Russian president respond to these actions, what he sees as acts of aggression against him and his people? Unfortunately, only time will tell.
There’s no doubt what’s happening in Ukraine will have a lasting impact on the world in the years to come. But all we can do now is stand with Ukraine and hope the world will be able to weather this storm together.
