From stunning views to listening to the waves crashing on the shore to hunting for sea glass, walking along one of the beaches in West Prince is very special.
What’s not cool is the roar of all-terrain vehicles (ATV) speeding down the beach, tearing up the sand and damaging the dunes.
In PEI, off-highway vehicles are not permitted to operate in restricted areas like wetlands, watercourses, beaches and dunes. There are exceptions and the province can grant permission to people for legal fishing and removal of beach material. Unfortunately, seeing ATVs cruising down beaches in West Prince is a common sight. Most of the time, the drivers are respectful and are taking a leisurely ‘rip’ on the beach.
Although illegal, and they shouldn’t be on the beach at all, there’s no reason why we can’t all share the beach, as long everyone does their part to protect them.
Dunes support many wildlife species and are an important part to the ecosystem of a beach, but they are delicate. The root systems of the marram grass that grows on the dunes helps to strengthen them, but the grass will not grow back if they are damaged, which weakens the dune. With the frequency and strength of storms increasing yearly, this puts dunes in danger and leads to erosion. That’s why everyone needs to stay off them, especially off-highway vehicles.
Like mentioned already, most operators of all-terrain vehicles are responsible and respectful, even when they are not supposed to be on the beach in the first place. But there are those few ‘bad apples’ who tear up the beaches and damage the dunes.
Since stopping individuals from using the beach with all-terrain vehicles seems impossible, let’s compromise.
If a person is operating an ATV on the beach, at the very least stay off the dunes. And try not to damage the beach itself. That means not spinning tires in tight circles in the sand, leaving ugly tracks on the beach.
Our beaches showcase the natural beauty of this island, so keeping them as pristine as possible is important. And if this past year has taught us anything, it’s just how special this province is and we all should be doing our best to keep it that way.
So be respectful and stay off the dunes.
