“London, England - The Dominion Line Steamer ‘Labrador’ which sailed from Halifax early Tuesday morning, 21st February 1899, was wrecked on McKenzie Rock, four miles from Skerrymore, the Hebrides, off the west coast of Scotland. Among the passengers were Messrs. W. W. Stanley; J. A. McLaren; L. E. Prowse; S. A. McLeod; C. Leigh and W. A. Huestis, all businessmen of Charlottetown. Crew and passengers escaped in boats. All the mails and personal belongings were lost.” - The Guardian, 3 March 1899
Labrador strikes rock
in fog
The Labrador had a good passage till Sunday, February 26th, when she lost her bearings in a fog bank as she reached her destination off the west coast of Scotland. When the Labrador crashed on the rock it was seen that her position was perilous as she was filling rapidly and might slide off or break in two at any moment. Most of the passengers were in bed when the steamer struck and there was much excitement. The heavy swell and the rocking of the ship made the launching of the lifeboats difficult, but there was no panic. The cooler passengers calmed the women and children, and the crew preserved the utmost discipline. The boats were lowered without a hitch and all on board left the steamer safely. The women and children were put in the first boat; the other passengers were put in the second boat. The crew of the Labrador took the other boats, and as they left the steamer her cargo of wheat was pouring into the sea from her hold. When the steamer was last seen she was settling down by the stern.
Passengers lost everything
The passengers and crew lost everything they possessed. Most of them saved only what they were wearing, but a few managed to secure some of their effects which they placed in bundles and brought ashore. One lady was obliged to leave jewellery worth £600 pounds sterling behind her and another passenger, a man, left £300 in cash.
Rescued by the Viking
After three and a half hours had expired the boats met the steamer Viking, from Norway, which took them on board, although the operation was dangerous, owing to a heavy swell, the seas breaking over the Viking’s funnels. The Viking landed all the passengers she had rescued at Tobermory, Scotland where they were afforded every possible comfort, being accommodated in the hotels and private houses.
Had the Labrador struck on McKenzie Rock in a gale, or at night, there would have been in all probability great loss of life. As it was, Captain Erskine went slowly all night long, and only signalled full speed ahead just before the accident, when he thought he recognized, incorrectly, the lighthouse.
The owners of the Labrador have caused a tug and divers to be dispatched to the scene of the wreck, in order to salvage the mails and cargo of the steamer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.