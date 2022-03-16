While I am at the three Iron Haven Gyms in Prince County every week I observe and coach a lot of members. When someone is first starting to train it is without a doubt best to start with the basics. Whether the goal is to lose a few pounds, tone up, get stronger, gain energy etc. nothing beats the tried and true compound movements.
If your training schedule takes into account any exercises that you may not be able to do and is then developed with plenty of compound movements you will get results so much quicker than a routine of isolation movements and specialized exercises. Think about it. Regardless of the fitness goal. Results will be quicker and more pronounced if you can recruit as much muscle fiber as possible.
Take legs for example. Two different exercises - squats and leg extensions. Which recruits the most muscle fiber, burns the most calories, expends the most energy, works the muscles as a group. The answer is of course squats, but is is also the hardest and most gruelling. Take five sets of squats to failure and your legs will be fried. Do the same with five sets of leg extensions and two minutes later the burn and pump is gone. You simply don’t recruit near the muscle fiber on the isolation exercises. There for they are easier to execute and can easily make up the majority of your routine if you don’t watch for this.
Every body part has compound and isolation exercises. Stick mostly with the compounds - squats, leg presses, deadlifts, lunges, chin-ups, rows, presses, dips, etc. These are the bread and butter, the result producers, the old school. In some ways the internet had ruined the way beginners train. To see someone just starting in the gym doing all isolation exercises with bands, balance boards, cables, swiss balls and what ever else some can post and call revolutionary and new is disappointing. They are missing the very essence of weight training. Results come from the intensity and simplicity of a good basic routine. This is not saying it is easy. It can take months to 100% master perfect form with deadlifts, squats and the other compounds. You may have to pay your dues with the day in day out pushing yourself hard before you can knock out 10 reps on chin ups or a set of perfectly executed dips for chest with a long range of motion.
If you are just starting to train find someone who has been training for awhile. As simple as it sounds it takes time to master the moves. Even longer to master the mindset. Don’t be fooled by the latest routine you see on the net with a host of exercises that just work a small percentage of each muscle group with some new move. Results can be yours if you stick with the proven.
Granted the isolation have their place. Crossovers for chest for example will work the inner pectoral tie in-connection. But in order to work it you first have to build it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.