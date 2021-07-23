RCMP are investigating the theft of construction equipment in Bloomfield.
A number of items were stolen out of a construction trailer in the West Prince Industrial Park on Gard Road. Some of the items stolen include a 9300 Watt BE generator, a Kanjo jack hammer, and a Dewalt compound mitre saw.
The theft is believed to have taken place between 5 pm on July 21 and 7: 30 am on July 22.
The RCMP are seeking the public’s help on this matter and are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity on Gard Road on those dates, or has information about the theft or current whereabouts of the stolen items, to contact the West Prince RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
