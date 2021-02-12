Organizing activities for this year’s Family Violence Prevention Week on PEI has been challenging due to the pandemic.
“It’s so limited because of COVID, which has caused some issues,” said Barbie McKay, the West Prince Outreach Coordinator for PEI Family Violence Prevention Services (FPVS).
But Ms McKay said the FPVS has come up with a number of webinars focusing on several important topics. She’s also working on activities for the West Prince area, like asking each community in the region to proclaim Family Violence Prevention Week, which runs from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20.
“I’ll also be delivering packages to each community with flyers and ribbons and things to handout,” she added.
Stopping family violence is about promoting awareness and events like Family Violence Prevention Week are important ways to grow people’s knowledge about such things, said Ms McKay.
Family violence is any kind of interaction within the family that is deemed inappropriate. It is connected to abuse of power and control, and to injustice based on sex, race, age, class, sexual orientation, and physical or mental ability.
“There are so many different types of violence and abuse in the family that can happen, so it can manifest in so many ways,” said Ms McKay.
Ms McKay has only recently started in her position with the FPVS, but has worked a number of years with young people through youth corrections and as a member of the Student Well-being Teams in the public school system.
In her new role, Ms McKay plans to focus on early intervention initiatives, particularly among youth.
“It’s about letting people know what type of services are available and getting them in contact with someone when they feel ready to speak and want to talk to somebody,” she said. “To let people know this type of violence is happening and it does happen and the supports are here and in this area.”
Although only in her position for a short time, Ms McKay has heard through discussions with colleagues that family violence situations have increased due to the pandemic.
“I’m assuming it’s because of people spending so much time together and in being enclosed situations,” she said. “Also perhaps due to increased financial stress.”
That’s why it’s important more than ever for communities to play a role in preventing family violence.
“I’m a firm believer it takes a village to raise a child and we all need to be there to support each other and help each other through things,” said Ms McKay. “Nobody is immune and it doesn’t matter what your status, what your income is or anything, anybody can be touched by violence... Because we are so isolated, make that extra phone call, reach out to people and just see if they’re OK. Just check in.”
