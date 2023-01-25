“A snow storm which held the Province in its grip all day on 23 February 1944 showed signs of abating early this morning although a strong wind still caused a heavy drift, especially in rural areas. Earlier in the night Mr. Warren Burns, weather observer at Charlottetown, estimated that between 10 and 12 inches of snow had fallen. The wind velocity during the afternoon varied from 39 mph to 42 mph. The storm disrupted communication between this Province and the mainland. The ferry left Cape Tormentine, NB pier at 8:22 pm for Borden, PEI and at 3 o’clock this morning was still only a short distance out in the Northumberland Strait.”
“The Guardian,” 24 February 1944.
“Railway officials said that the ferry had remained locked fast for hours and there was no immediate prospect of conditions improving. The wind all day yesterday was from the east, with slight variations toward the south and the north. Roads in rural areas were said to be badly drifted-in. In Charlottetown the only snow plow operated all night but for hours sections of streets on the outskirts of the city were blocked by drifts.”
“The storm was general throughout the Maritimes. Halifax reported early yesterday that central Nova Scotia had a five inch snow fall and that a 40 mph wind was blowing. The snow started falling with the thermometer just above zero. In this province the temperature was above 20°F when the storm started and last night it was 28°F. It appeared to be dropping later. Trains operated without much trouble although some were running behind time.”
The Winter of 1923
“A well-known Island citizen recalled last night that in the winter of 1923 while he was attending a meeting of the Canadian National Fox Breeders Association at Summerside a storm came-up almost identical with the one yesterday. It began on 23 February 1923 and lasted two days.”
“On the third day the gentleman and several others from the City, also caught in Summerside, started for Charlottetown with horse-and-sleighs. They arranged a temporary trade of fur coats with men from the western capital who were in Charlottetown. The two parties met at Hunter River and switched coats again, then continued on to their respective homes. The trip from Summerside, it was recalled, occupied more than twelve hours. The men, two to a sleigh, walked and hung on-to the sleigh. The road was through the fields all the way and heavy drifts were everywhere. In some places the snow was to the tops of the telephone poles.”
“A hockey team from Charlottetown returning by train from a trip to Summerside was caught at Emerald Junction and was there a week before train service was restored.”
