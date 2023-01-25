Allan MacRae

“A snow storm which held the Province in its grip all day on 23 February 1944 showed signs of abating early this morning although a strong wind still caused a heavy drift, especially in rural areas. Earlier in the night Mr. Warren Burns, weather observer at Charlottetown, estimated that between 10 and 12 inches of snow had fallen. The wind velocity during the afternoon varied from 39 mph to 42 mph. The storm disrupted communication between this Province and the mainland. The ferry left Cape Tormentine, NB pier at 8:22 pm for Borden, PEI and at 3 o’clock this morning was still only a short distance out in the Northumberland Strait.”

“The Guardian,” 24 February 1944.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.