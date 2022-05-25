“A story of a ghost ship called ‘Hampton’s Phantom’ told along the south shore of this Province has been recalled by the recent stories of the so-called ‘phantom ship’ which appeared off Canoe Cove and vicinity reported, on 6 April 1938, seeing a large steamship brightly lighted in the ice filled waters of the Northumberland Strait. It was visible from shortly after dusk and remained in sight until about 10 o’clock when it suddenly disappeared into the depths without a sound.”
- The Guardian, April 5, 1938.
In addition to the Canoe Cove people who believed they saw the ship several times in the vicinity of Pownal declared they too saw the brightly lighted steamer off St. Peter’s Island at the same time. Most people who happened to see the ship, as they believed, thought it strange a steamer, apparently a passenger boat, should be in the Strait which was still filled with heavy ice. They watched for a time but apparently not many were looking when the ship disappeared.
Marine officials in Charlottetown declared they were unaware of any shipping in the Strait. They thought it most unlikely that anything except an icebreaker should attempt the dangerous passage through the ice.
Hampton’s Phantom Ship
Unlike the story of the Canoe Cove sighting, the story that caused a great lot of excitement was the sighting of an old sailing ship off Hampton, PEI in 1907. On the 19 August 1907, two residents of Charlottetown took a drive to the beautiful village of Hampton which lies west from Charlottetown on the Northumberland Strait. The evening was delightfully fine, the country at its best. Looking upon the Strait which was as placid as a sea of glass, the ‘phantom ship’ was there, sure enough, noiselessly gliding down the Strait.
Here was a demonstration of one of the many thrilling stories read in our schoolboy days - a phantom ship. A phantom ship! Think of it. Here was a genuine, fiery ghost, the apparition being a ship burning but not consumed; sailing through the air with masts of fire, yards of fire, sails of fire, ropes of fire, and that in full view of scores of people of sound and good judgement, all of whom, time and again, had seen this extraordinary apparition! There it was a mass of flames, a ship distinctly outlined in the halo, and who is bold enough to dispute it?
One resident who had seen half a century of summers in this locality declared the visitant phantom was one with whom the residents were quite familiar, and that the same ‘airy spirit’ had been gliding over these waters when his father was but a lad. Oftimes in these early days its appearance boded evil. Sudden deaths followed in its wake as certainly would we hear, within three days, of a sudden death in this community. We shuddered in the presence of the spectre and looked with compassion on the ill-omened ghost.
The people of Hampton have had some extraordinary experiences, but the phantom ship off the Tryon Shoals, leaving a streak of fire behind it was the most magnificent manifestation of a ghost anyone had ever seen, and the strangest part of this story is this same spirit has had its haunts around these shores since the olden times.
