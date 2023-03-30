Ella Collins applies colour to her mannequin’s hair during the Skills Canada competition at Westisle Composite High School. Ms Collins has been taking cosmetology as one of her classes, and was very excited to take part in the competition. Jillian Trainor photo
James MacWilliams puts some of the final touches on his robot in the electronics category of the Skills Canada competition at Westisle Composite High School. Mr MacWilliams took electronics as an elective, and loves how hands on the learning process is. Jillian Trainor photo
Brayden MacDonald solders the finishing touches onto the robotic car he made in the electronics category of the Skills Canada competition at Westisle Composite High School. Once complete, the car will follow a path made of electrical tape created on the floor of the classroom. Jillian Trainor photo
Students at Westisle Composite High School were excited to once again take part in the Skills Canada competition, the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was so happy I got to take part this year,” said Ella Collins. “I was really hoping before I graduated that I would get to go in the competition, so this year is my first and last year for high school that I’ll get to go in it.”
Ms Collins takes cosmetology as one of her classes, and said she wasn’t originally planning on entering the competition but she really wanted to get the experience of doing the competition.
“This morning, we had three things to do,” she said. “(We had to do an) undercut, it had to have frizz control, and a colour block. I did a root melt with three different shades of red, a side shave and curled my mannequin, did a side part, and a nice, blunt cut on it too.”
Skills Canada is a non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion of careers in technology and skilled trades, such as carpentry, mechanics, electrical and more. One of the organization’s major activities is the annual Skills Canada National Competition.
Tawna MacLeod, executive director for Skills Canada PEI, said it’s not just learning about careers in technology and trades that students get to learn about. They can also take part in employability skills competitions.
“We do job skill demonstration, where the students have to come in and actually present on a component of a skill, trade, or technology,” she explained. “We have public speaking, where the students have to prepare and present a speech in front of a group of people, and then we have job search, which is a job interview. The students come in, and the project is a mock interview.”
The hope is students are able to gain more confidence in themselves, learn something new, and potentially open their horizons to the future.
This is the first year Grade 10 student James MacWilliams has taken part. Like Ms Collins, he was excited to take part in his selected category, electronics.
“I went into electronics not knowing what to expect, and I really enjoyed it,” he said. “When Mr Campbell (Electrical/Electronics teacher at Westisle) came to me and asked if I wanted to do Skills Canada, I said yes because I thought it would be really fun and that it would be a great opportunity.”
Mr MacWilliams said he really enjoys how hands on the learning experience has been, and had a wonderful time with the competition.
“It’s a great opportunity for students, there are so many different Skills Canada courses for your interests,” he said. “It’s great to put on your resumé, and a great experience.”
Ms Collins agrees that the Skills Canada competitions are important.
“I think it helps students to get out of their comfort zone and try things they wouldn’t normally try,” she said. “It taught me time management, because we only had four hours to do everything, and to make a plan, and get us to work under pressure and see how we do.”
