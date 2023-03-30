Ella Collins

Ella Collins applies colour to her mannequin’s hair during the Skills Canada competition at Westisle Composite High School. Ms Collins has been taking cosmetology as one of her classes, and was very excited to take part in the competition. Jillian Trainor photo

Students at Westisle Composite High School were excited to once again take part in the Skills Canada competition, the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was so happy I got to take part this year,” said Ella Collins. “I was really hoping before I graduated that I would get to go in the competition, so this year is my first and last year for high school that I’ll get to go in it.”

James MacWilliams

James MacWilliams puts some of the final touches on his robot in the electronics category of the Skills Canada competition at Westisle Composite High School. Mr MacWilliams took electronics as an elective, and loves how hands on the learning process is. Jillian Trainor photo
Brayden MacDonald

Brayden MacDonald solders the finishing touches onto the robotic car he made in the electronics category of the Skills Canada competition at Westisle Composite High School. Once complete, the car will follow a path made of electrical tape created on the floor of the classroom. Jillian Trainor photo

