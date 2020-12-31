Students in Rachel Doucette’s Grade 8 French Social Studies class had a chance to step back in time to the Middle Ages.
Every year the M.E Callaghan Intermediate School teacher assigns her class to construct a medieval village. The models have to reflect villages built in Northern Europe between the years 500 and 1500 AD.
“We started at the first of the year with the end of the Roman Empire and then we talked about how during the Middle Ages it was really a dark time,” said Ms Doucette. “We talked about what the villages looked like and what needed to be in a village and that whole relationship between the king and how the king took care of all the peasant people and how also they were really loyal to the king too.”
The students typically have about a month to work on the projects and have to do a presentation on their villages as well. And once the villages are completed, Ms Doucette usually invites the student’s parents in to see the models, but due to COVID-19, that couldn’t happen this year, but she still wanted to find a way for the students work to receive some recognition.
“We usually have a big celebration just before Christmas and we have decorations and food and the community comes in to view them,” she said. “The amount of work that went into them was phenomenal and I thought maybe the newspaper would come and at least they will be recognized that way.”
Ms Doucette said the biggest thing students learn from the project is how different life was for people during those times, but at the same time seeing the similarities of then and now.
“Like how people worked together to help each other and how they had to rely on one another,” she said. “It’s about appreciating the differences, and sometimes appreciating everything we have now, but also the whole idea of community and people helping people.”
Using everything from cardboard, toothpicks, popsicle sticks, Styrofoam and even marshmallows, Ms Doucette gets the students to do this project to see them use their creativity.
“They love the hands on experience,” she said. “Every year they impress me so much.”
Student Anna Wedge stopped counting the hours she spent building her village, but said it took her a long time to create the model.
On a hillside, her castle looms over the village down below.
“In most medieval villages, you find the castle was usually on top of a mountain or some sort of hill and I kind of wanted to implement that in my village,” said Ms Wedge. “Having the castle on a hillside made it a lot easier to defend.”
To create her buildings, Ms Wedge first cut out cardboard, glued them together and then painted the pieces. Her village includes things like a blacksmith, a church, a mill, houses for the poor and a bakery. Her model even has tiny figurines she made out of Play-Doh to represent the villagers, the king and queen and even animals.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Ms Wedge about creating her village.
Ms Wedge said what she learned about the time period echoes Ms Doucette’s own sentiments.
“I learned a lot of how things worked then and how people socialized and how everyone worked together,” she said.
Emery Arsenault and Henry Arsenault made their medieval village all out of cardboard and using popsicle sticks to make fences.
Henry cut the pieces out, while Emery constructed the buildings.
Both boys agreed they wouldn’t have wanted to lived during medieval times.
“We learned about how they lived back then,” said Emery. “It wasn’t that exciting.”
Ms Doucette really wanted to thank the parents for the support they show every year towards the project.
“The students do the majority of the construction at home and it’s a big undertaking and the parents have been so supportive,” she said.
Ms Doucette said the students enjoy building the villages.
“Despite doing it every year, I’m amazed at the creativity that comes from it,” she said.
