Students in the Westisle Family of Schools are hoping they’ll be able to return to in-person learning soon.
Ellie-Mae Shea, a Grade 8 student at ME Callaghan Intermediate School, said while teachers were more prepared for students learning from home this time, she would much prefer to be in the classroom.
“I get to see my friends and for me, having the teachers with me in-person helps me to learn better,” she said.
Ellie-Mae’s mother, Alicia Shea, agrees that learning from home this time has been easier to navigate.
“The teachers and schools were more prepared for it and I find there are more resources available to make learning easier at home,” she said. “The Google classroom video calls are definitely going to make a huge difference in their ability to learn because they will actually have their teacher there with them.”
Learning from home first took place in March 2020, during the province’s lockdown at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. When it first took place, the workload for students was lighter than it would have typically been.
For high school students like Taylor Cahill and Macy Hackett, now president and vice-president of the Westisle Student Council, the course load back then was no more than two hours per course each week.
“I think this time, it’s a little bit more,” said Ms Hackett. “The teachers are trying to make sure the students are able to get what we need to know out of it. Last time, they weren’t sure, they had no time to plan ahead, whereas this time, they had a couple of days to sit down and plan ideas for students to the best of their abilities.”
Ms Cahill agrees regarding the progress made to distanced learning, calling it a whole other ballpark.
“At the start, we were very decreased in curriculum,” she said. “We were still getting the work done, but it just couldn’t compare to really being there in person. Now, I noticed a big difference, students are really putting in the effort, and they’re trying to get the most out of what they have at hand. I find the teachers are really pushing us to get as much as we can while being reasonable with the situation at hand.”
While there have been improvements to learning from home, there have still been challenges. For the Shea family, not having the teacher in the room for any kind of one on one help that might be needed was hard. Ellie-Mae said having to share a working space with her sister made it harder for her as well.
For Alicia,the biggest challenge has been trying to be available to two children at the same time if help is needed.
“Ellie-Mae, in Grade 8, is capable of doing her work independently, but if I’m helping my 8 year old and she needs help, it makes it difficult to help both,” she said.
There have been some positive aspects to learning from home. Ms Cahill and Ms Hackett both appreciate the ability students have to work at their own pace, which in turn helps develop better independent learning skills, something that could prove beneficial once they enter the workforce.
Still, the two Westisle students, along with the Shea family, hope in-person learning is able to resume on Jan. 17.
“Westisle’s exams are at the end of January, so we all kind of have our fingers crossed to get back to in-person learning before our exams,” said Ms Cahill. “That will bring over a whole other challenge, trying to navigate that, as well as moving over to second semester, trying to get courses changed, and moved into the correct courses.”
