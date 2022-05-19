They say there’s a lot we can learn from animals.
Students from three Island schools got to experience that first hand at Grand River Ranch on May 10.
As part of Family Violence Prevention Week activities, students from John J Sark Memorial School on Lennox Island, Ellerslie Elementary and École Évangéline were taught about building healthy relationships with the help of five incredible teachers - Cinderella, Cy, Trinket, Flicka and Kandee.
These well-mannered and patient horses taught the students about respect, trust, boundaries and communication.
“We had our staff with them to make sure the students had an engaged experienced where they were able to see from start to finish how they could use their effective communication skills to have a positive outcome with horses,” said Heather Blouin, owner of Grand River Ranch. “So, in turn this would get applied to their everyday life, potentially, with people.”
Broken into groups, students were taught about body language - how to approach a horse properly and were a horse likes to be scratched - building a relationship with their horse by grooming with or without brushes, how to safely lead a horse and boundary exercises.
Another exercise the students had to do was moving a horse using only their energy and intentions.
“There was a big piece around how do we ask what we are looking for through our clear communication and as a result there are times when we have to have boundaries and have to have assertiveness and we have to be really in-tuned to what the body language of the horse is telling us,” explained Ms Blouin.
Ms Blouin added horses respond to immediate stimuli.
“They will give feedback to a person immediately based on the energy that is presented or what is being asked of them,” she said. “That will have the children tuning into that body language and understanding what that body language is telling us and how do I need to express myself or how I need to be more clear.”
Grand River Ranch opened five years ago and offers alternative programming for all abilities.
“Horses have the ability to teach people all kinds of things,” said Ms Blouin.
At the end the lesson, there was a debrief with the whole group so the students could talk about what they learned.
John J Sark Memorial student Samuel Campbell said it took a long time to earn the horses respect, but after getting comfortable with his horse, Cinderella, his confidence increased.
“You were probably a little more clear with what you were asking,” said Ms Blouin.
Fellow John J Sark Memorial student Anabella Lewis learned about the importance of communication thanks to the experience.
“It was hard for me to understand how to control the horse,” she said.
Ms Blouin asked her if that improved from when she started to the end of the lesson.
“It did,” she said, revealing that her horse, Cy, liked to be scratched the most on his hind end.
The event was a partnership between Welcome to Let’s Talk Horses and the Lennox Island Cultural Centre and sponsored by the Premiers Action Committee on Family Violence Prevention and Grand River Ranch. Also, in attendance were representatives from Victim Services and Family Violence Prevention Services.
Taking place during Family Violence Prevention Week, this year’s theme being the impact family violence has on children and youth, West and East Prince Community Outreach Coordinator with Family Violence Prevention Services Karen MacCarville said the afternoon was a wonderful event.
“Today, we were teaching the students about the relationship between them and a horse and how that can be brought to their real life human relationships,” she said. “So, there’s a connection between the skills they build here and the skills they will build in their own healthy relationships going forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.