If Grade 4 student Hayden Ramsay could use one word to describe what it was like trying to handle learning from home while dealing with a global pandemic, that word would be ‘challenging’.
His mother, Julie Ramsay agrees.
“It’s been challenging, but you kind of learn to adapt, she said. “The homeschooling, I found was personally quite challenging by the end of it. We were ready for summer by the time it was here.”
It’s been one year since the province’s Chief Public Health Office instituted lockdown measures following the arrival of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island, which included closing schools to in-person learning to help prevent the spread of the disease.
Following a phased approach to getting life in the province back to a relatively normal status, schools opened in September for in-person learning, something many students were happy about, including Alex Trail, a senior at Westisle Composite High School who will be doing the welding program at Holland College in the fall.
“Losing part of our year last year, for us in Grade 11, it really wasn’t a huge ordeal (compared to the Grade 12 students last year),” he said. “However, it did make coming back in the fall a little bit more of a challenge. Even if you did participate 100 per cent in the online learning, it still wasn’t covered or taught the same way as what you learned when you were in school.”
It wasn’t just losing the in-person learning that students missed. Some struggled following the loss of their routine while others struggled with their work because of the fact that marks during this time couldn’t decrease, meaning there was less incentive or reasoning to get it done.
Ensuring students were able to maintain good mental health was also important. Ms Ramsay said when it came to learning from home, some days her children got things done, and some days everyone just needed to take a mental day for themselves.
“It was hard on the kids, because they weren’t seeing their friends, and they weren’t getting out and socializing like they might have been used to,” she said. “Our daughter, she would have been six when this started, she would have these little meltdowns, and I kind of got that this isn’t easy for them either. They’re used to seeing their friends everyday.”
Knowing they would be able to return in September had many students looking forward to getting back into the swing of things.
“I was very excited to be able to go back and see my buddies and stuff,” said Hayden. “I like learning. I love math, I like writing about trucks, and cars, and snowmobiles.”
Mr Trail shares his sentiments.
“It was such a relief to all students, I think, to be able to get back in the building,” he said. “As far as having to wear a mask and stuff like that, ask any of the students, it’s not that big of a deal. If all we have to do to be in this building is wear a mask, it’s really not that big of a deal.”
Right now, as the president of the student council, Mr Trail, and the other members of council, are finalizing plans for this year’s prom, something last year’s graduating class wasn’t really able to do.
“We’re going to have it,” he said. “We’ve been having meetings since late October, and it’s looking like it will be at the school, or a local rink, or perhaps Mill River, but there will be a prom. As far as graduation goes, it looks like we will have to do it in smaller groups, but even if we do it in smaller groups, we’re still going to be able to have a regular graduation.”
He said there are some people who are concerned about what things will be like post-secondary, but it’s a bridge to be crossed when the time comes.
As Islanders prepare to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Ms Ramsay has noticed potential for a silver lining.
“One thing from all of this is there will be some good that’s come from it,” she said. “We’re going to appreciate the little things a little more than we used to, and not take things for granted.”
