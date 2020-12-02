Lockdowns and travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have created ideal conditions for those experiencing domestic violence to see an escalation of abuse.
With reports around the world showing rates of domestic violence increasing since the start of the pandemic, researchers from four Maritime universities wanted to look at initiatives being created to help women living in a domestic violence situation.
“We were starting to hear a little bit about things that have been developed to help people experiencing abuse, so we really wanted to compile that and be able to share that information with people who were in a position to maybe develop these services,” said Dr Lori Weeks, a gerontologist with Dalhousie’s School of Nursing. She contributed to the study along with researchers from St Francis Xavier University, the University of Prince Edward Island and the Université de Moncton.
In June 2020, with a goal to rapidly share their results with service providers and decision-makers, the team of researchers began their study by scanning a database of media reports in both English and French, looking for initiatives that were developed to support women experiencing domestic violence, specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know how long it can take to actually publish a study,” said Dr Weeks about why the researchers focused on media reports.
“It can be a process of up to a year or even longer. We really wanted to know initiatives that were happening quickly and figured things would be covered by the local media ... It actually worked extremely well to use a database with media sources.”
From their results, 51 unique media reports were identified and published between March 2020 and June 2020 from multiple countries.
From the media reports, the team organized these initiatives into four main categories - technology-mediated services and resources (which has three subcategories), partnerships with essential services, housing, shelter, transportation and legal and justice system.
The first category, the largest of the four, focuses on sources that are utilizing technology in interesting and new ways to support those who are in a domestic violence situation, said Dr Weeks.
One subcategory that has gained a lot of attention is the silent solutions, which talks about various forms of technology being developed that can help women report abuse when talking is not an option.
For instance, after calling emergency services, a person could, for example, press 55 on their phone without speaking to alert police that this is a domestic violence emergency. Various countries have developed these types of codes.
Another initiative was launched by the Canadian Women’s Foundation, where a hand signal could be used on a video call to inform another person that help is needed because the other caller is experiencing a domestic violence situation.
“There are a lot of challenges and barriers when someone is living with an abusive partner who is home possibly all the time because of COVID,” said Dr Weeks.
“With these silent solutions, they are very creative ways for women to signal they need help and get help without ever saying anything.”
Having access to domestic violence services can also be challenging in rural and remote places. Dr Weeks feels these technologies will become increasingly important in the future, even after the pandemic.
“There has always been challenges with how we provide services in rural places, but I think some of these innovations spurred on by COVID are going to help people who have accessibility issues in actually getting out and going somewhere to receive help,” she said. “I think these things will be useful well into the future.”
Of course, not everyone has access to technology. While the researchers examined initiatives looking at ways to get these life-saving technologies into the hands of those who could really benefit from them, the research team also focused on supports being provided to women by partnering with essential services such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
“People still need access to food, supplies and medications, so pharmacies and grocery stores tend to remain open even during lockdowns,” said Dr Weeks.
These places could offer support with initiatives such as women using code words or purchasing specific items that would signal help was needed.
Other initiatives the team looked at involved training staff how to respond to women who need help, by setting up a safe space within the store where women could make contact with other services, like an emergency shelter.
“We thought these partnerships, with these kinds of essential services was important,” said Dr Weeks.
Other initiatives saw places providing emergency housing to women, especially if a shelter couldn’t work at full capacity or had to close due to COVID restrictions, with some hotels providing empty rooms for free.
Additional initiatives focused on developing supports for women’s legal needs, including creating new phone lines to provide free legal advice, automatic extensions added to restraining orders and court cases being conducted remotely using video links.
Dr Weeks said the team was really pleased to be able to identify so many innovative solutions.
“It was really heartening to know there were many examples already out there that we found in the media sources where they were already adapting services, developing new services and new ways to provide support to women experiencing abuse during COVID,” said Dr Weeks.
But growing awareness of these various initiatives is really important too.
“We are careful to let people know, just because we found these initiatives doesn’t mean they are available in a particular area,” said Dr Weeks.
“We are really hoping people can take some of these ideas and use them and adapt them and let people know about them in their particular area. It’s important to let people know we don’t necessarily know where these things are available, but we’re hoping they will become more available for people around the world.”
