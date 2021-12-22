Some Islanders will be receiving the gift of warmth this holiday season thanks to the generous donations from the parishioners of St Simon and St Jude Catholic Church in Tignish.
The Tignish branch of the Catholic Women’s League (CWL) spearheaded a coat drive that saw over 200 winter clothing items donated. The clothing will be sent to three shelters in Charlottetown as well the Community Outreach Centres managed by the Salvation Army.
On Dec. 17, CWL members Diane Gaudet, Lawreen Handrahan, Muriel Harper, Lois Harper and Patsy Harper gathered at Ms Gaudet’s home to sort and organize the clothing. In one area of Ms Gaudet’s kitchen was a pile of coats and on the kitchen table were mittens, gloves and winter hats.
In total, 63 coats, 43 toques, 15 scarves, 12 sweaters, 7 boots, 25 pairs of socks, 41 pairs of mittens and gloves were donated. The clothing will be divided into men’s, women’s and children wear and will be delivered to Blooming House, Anderson House, Bedford MacDonald House and the Community Outreach Centres in Charlottetown and Summerside.
“We just put it in the (church) bulletin and we just opened it up to the whole parish, the community of Tignish, for people to give whatever they could and this is what we got,” said Ms Gaudet. “It was our idea, but it was them who did it.”
The CWL wanted to do the coat campaign as part of their activities to mark the Tignish branch’s 100th anniversary.
“There’s a tremendous amount of need,” said Ms Gaudet, with Patsy Harper adding that need is growing. “There might be need in Tignish, but there’s not near the need here as there is in Summerside and Charlottetown.”
Ms Gaudet said the group was surprised by the amount that was donated.
“We’re very blessed to live where we are,” she said. “West Prince is a tremendous place in terms of giving and all you have to do is ask and people just respond.”
All the women present at Ms Gaudet’s home were impressed with the quality of the donations as well.
“A lot of the stuff we’ve gotten was actually new and still had tags on them,” said Ms Gaudet. “They’re all in great shape.”
“Very good quality,” added Lois Harper.
The generosity of Islanders continues as McInnis Express said they would transport the items to the Charlottetown and Summerside for the CWL free of charge. It will take three trips over three days, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, for McInnis to deliver all the clothing to their destinations.
“We just hope this makes a great Christmas gift for someone and somebody will be warm,” said Ms Gaudet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.