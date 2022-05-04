Whether or not it will be approved by the federal government as a name change for the Confederation Bridge, it’s still a beautiful name.
Last week, the PEI Legislature unanimously passed a motion urging the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing.
It was one of three names that ended up on the shortlist to name the bridge before it opened in 1997. It was Abegweit Crossing, using the anglicized spelling of Epekwitk, which is the name for PEI in the Mi’kmaq language. It means “cradled on the waves.”
During a time when there is a tremendous effort to find meaningful ways towards reconciliation with Indigenous people, the name change can be seen as a significant step forward.
There’s definitely a lot a support for the name change that includes Island senators Brian Francis and Percy Downe. Islanders should embrace the name change.
The question is will the federal government make a decision in time for the bridge’s anniversary of it opening, which comes at the end of May? Or will it take longer.
But what else would be nice, along with the name change, is eliminating the toll at the bridge.
After a toll increase at the beginning of the year, the price for cars and other two axle vehicles crossing the bridge is at $50.25. Drivers only have to pay when leaving the Island.
Senator Downe has been urging the federal government to work with Premier Dennis King to reduce the tolls on the bridge and Wood Islands ferry to $20 for all vehicles. He suggested the federal government use unspent and unallocated federal infrastructure funding to enable a reduction in tolls.
Eliminating or reduction of tolls would make it a less of a financial burden on families who might need to cross the bridge for medical appointments or for work and might encourage more tourism to the Island.
Changing the name of the Confederation Bridge to possibly Epekwitk Crossing is a wonderful suggestion.
If that is approved, the province should start lobbying the federal government to eliminate or reduce the toll at the bridge that way more can come to the Island over the Epekwitk Crossing without worrying about the impact it will have on their bottom line.
