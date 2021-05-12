While it’s not quite that time of year yet, summertime means festivals in West Prince. Something many of us are no doubt looking forward to.
These annual events not only provide endless entertainment throughout the summer, but it also allows communities themselves to cut loose and have some fun. They fill the long, hot days of summer with activities, talent and pageant contests, parades, spectacle and memories.
It gets families, especially kids, to step away from the television or the computer screens and enjoy events going on in their own backyards.
These festivals also draw people to the area. Not just tourists, who might want to partake in some local flavour, but those who are originally from the West Prince and now live elsewhere who plan a trip home around a certain event so their family can enjoy them the way they did once upon a time.
These festivals are important aspect of life in West Prince.
Unfortunately, last year, many of the annual festivals held in this region had to be cancelled, postponed or scaled back due to COVID-19 public health restrictions.
These festivals not only bring something to the area, but often are fundraisers, the funds going towards various projects these communities want to support.
This year, communities are hoping they will be able to host their festivals again in some form. Due to public health restrictions because of the pandemic, these festivals will have to be scaled back again this year.
And if the Atlantic Bubble doesn’t reopen, it will come down to local people, if they feel comfortable, to attend these festivals.
This summer probably won’t look as normal as previous summers, just much like last year, but PEI has enjoyed a fair amount of normalcy compared to other places. Following public health rules, residents of this area should be able to attend festival events and organizers will be planning with these public health measures in mind.
Plus, the rollout of the vaccines offers another layer of protection and, if nothing else, peace of mind.
Those running these festivals dedicate a lot of time and energy into planning these events. Making sure public health rules are being followed and trying to keep everyone safe is just another added stress.
Last year was a roller coaster of uncertainty and while this summer organizers will probably have a better sense on how to plan these festivals, they are still going to need the support of local people, from participants to volunteers.
As we head into another summer with COVID-19 concerns, let’s make the best of it and try to enjoy everything our local communities have to offer, as safely as possible of course.
