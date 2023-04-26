The weather has finally broke and summer is just around the corner. Winter can be a time of increased inactivity, weight gain and overall de-conditioning. This is a great time to get started on getting back in shape if you want to be fit for summer. Don’t leave it until May or June and expect to get in shape in a couple of weeks. A noticeable improvement takes a few weeks to achieve.
The fastest results come from the right exercise program and good nutrition. Get started with basic exercises that work the large muscles in the body. Squats, leg presses, lunges, deadlifts and step ups are ideal calorie burners and strengthening exercises for the legs. Pulldowns, chin ups, rows hit all the major upper back muscles. Barbell and dumbell presses, dips and push-ups are ideal for chest. Presses and lateral raises in different forms work the shoulders. Core can be looked after with crunches, leg raises, planks and hyperextensions. Arms don’t need as much work as the larger muscles but get a few sets of curls, pushdowns and dips in there. Don’t do all the exercises listed here. Pick two or three for the larger leg and torso muscles and two three to four sets of each after a sufficient warm up. Arms and core require less work as they get plenty of stimulation from the workouts for the larger muscles.
Train consistent, train smart, train progressively, match that with good nutrition and you will be well on your way to being fitter and healthier to enjoy the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.