I can remember when I first opened the Alberton location of Iron Haven Gym bank in the 80’s. For years the gym would be busiest in the fall and winter months and slower during the PEI June to end of August summers. There would be hot summer days where there might only be a dozen people in to train during the whole day. Training was seasonal for many people. The would start in September and train until about the middle of May.
While there are still some that do this, there are a greater majority that incorporate training and an active lifestyle year round.
If you want to train year round but are busier in the summer just make some modifications to your June to August training. Train for improvement and optimum results from September to May, then modify your schedule to make it feasible for you to continue with it in the summer months.
Train as often as you like most of the year, then scale back to twice a week if need be in the summer. Consider it maintenance training for a few months. Two days a week will easily enable you to keep the benefits and results from your efforts the rest of the year. When you hit the gym that two days a week focus on the larger body parts with your workouts. An hour session of some squats, lunges, rows, pull downs and presses will be lots. The smaller arm/shoulder/core muscles will still get adequate stimulation if you are training hard. That’s only two hours a week to maintain all your gains.
Also use the summer months for a scheduled layoff. If you take a week off every couple of months, take one at the beginning of June and sometime in August. A week off will not cause any loss of fitness. Just get right back into it after the six or seven days. For many, including myself a week off just makes me want to train harder and get back at it. If you are lucky you will miss your training after a short layoff.
While on vacation it is fun to train at different gyms during your travels. Most gyms offer drop in rates and visitor passes. Take advantage of that while on vacation. If you keep up your training you will be less likely to “blow your diet” and eat too much junk all summer. Training keeps you accountable on your nutrition and nutrition keeps you accountable on your training.
By not forgoing your training for the summer you will not feel like you are starting over in the fall. You will have no, or very little regression in your fitness level and when time permits you can jump right back into your regular training routine and train for the fun goal of gains and improvement. Fitness is a lifelong endeavor that has enormous benefits. Train year round-train for life !
