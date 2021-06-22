The ease of summer travel is going to look quite different than last year.
With no apparent return of the Atlantic Bubble, each east coast province coming up with their own reopening plans, it’s easy for people to be confused.
While the return of an Atlantic Bubble would have meant each province would have been on the same page, making things a whole lot easier, it simply doesn’t look like that’s going to be the case this summer. That just means trips across the bridge are going to take some extra planning and some leg work to know the current restrictions in each jurisdiction and what is required before travelling to another province.
Travellers should visit individual government websites to find the information they need to know before leaving their home provinces.
PEI probably has the most cautious approach, although the province announced last week it was moving up some of their targeted dates.
The Island will open to the rest of Atlantic Canada on June 23 and the rest of Canada at the end of July.
Obviously, people are both excited and anxious about this. On one hand, it means people having the chance to reunite with family and friends they haven’t seen in some time. On the other hand, COVID-19 hasn’t gone away and the risk of importing the virus into the province is still possible. Even with vaccination rates increasing, people will need to continue to take precautions and follow public health measures, but hopefully this is the beginning of turning a page in this long chapter that was COVID-19 and this pandemic will soon be in our rear view mirror.
We’ve been here before and many will be cautiously optimistic. They know it all can change on a dime. But on the bright side, tourism operators might have some kind of season, although the province probably won’t reach pre-pandemic numbers again any time soon. In that case, it will be important for everyone to continue to support all local businesses and while everyone will be excited to travel across, Islanders should also look at helping out local operators this summer, maybe with a mini-staycation here at home.
Thankfully, we had other good news last week. At her Tuesday update, Dr Heather Morrison informed Islanders there was no new cases of COVID-19 and zero active cases. It’s been long time since Islanders have heard that. PEI has been fortunate throughout this pandemic and hopefully that will continue, but only if we all continue to work together.
So as Islanders begin to make plans and navigate their way through provincial requirements for travel, remember Dr Morrison’s words to be kind and patient.
