“New Year’s Day affords everyone the opportunity to bring himself or herself good luck throughout the year. At least that is supposed to be true, according to several old superstitions concerning the beginning of a new year.”
- The Guardian, 1
8 December 1946.
First foot
An enduring superstition in Scotland and the northern counties of England is ‘the first foot’ - the first person to enter the house on New Year’s morning - plays a significant role in the family’s future fortunes. He must be a male and dark to bring good luck, but if he also brings a gift and carries in more than he takes out, then the house is assured peace and plenty for a whole year. The most suspicious gifts as luck-bringers are a lump of coal and a red herring. In some parts of England and Scotland it is supposed to be unlucky to leave a house until some outsider has first entered it.
Unmarried persons are advised to look out of the window on New Year’s morning. If you are a man, it is a sign that you will be wed before the year is out. Should you have a horse, you can have a wish, and it will be realized within a year. To see a dog is lucky, but seeing a cat foretells worry.
Wear something new
A little care will make it possible to bring oneself good luck for the entire year. Wear something new, if possible, on New Year’s Day, but the garment must be put on when you first dress in the morning. Receipt of a gift is certain to carry good luck. Wish everyone you meet a Happy New Year, but remember when the greeting is given to cross your fingers for luck. Be sure to say rabbits as the first word of the new year when you wake before anyone has a chance to speak to you.
Love’s progress will be aided on New Year’s Day if you are careful to put on the left stocking before the right. The potency of this charm is supposed to be increased if you do all things as far as possible left-handedly during the day.
To open a bank account on New Year’s Day was considered lucky in Old England, the custom growing probably from the belief of many centuries that whatever you do on the first day of the year will be an indication of what will happen during the months that will follow.
Lucky find in stew -
The Guardian,
4 December 1930.
Welland, Ontario, December 3rd, 1930 - While enjoying an oyster stew, Mrs. Orley Parreit came down on something hard which gave her quite a severe jar.
The something proved to be a pearl. Taken to a local jeweller it was described by him as being one of the biggest and best he had ever seen. It was almost perfect. The pearl is to be sent to Toronto for appraisal. A lucky find, indeed!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.