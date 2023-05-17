Supported Living Fair

Reverend Bethe Benjamin Cameron speaks with Jamie MacKay, Chrystel Arsenault, and Sandtanna Beaton from Habitat for Humanity during the Supported Living Fair on May 10. Taking place at St Anthony’s Hall, the event was to help ensure residents of the region have the information and resources for accessing the services they need when it comes to housing in West Prince. Jillian Trainor photo

Develop West Prince wants to make sure residents of the region have the information and resources for accessing the services they need when it comes to housing with the Supported Living Fair on May 10 at St Anthony’s Hall.

“When the (housing) needs assessment came out, we saw a lot of different voids,” said Tracy Pineau, housing project coordinator for Develop West Prince. “We started getting quite concerned about the 11 per cent who didn’t feel safe in their homes, and from there, we started looking at other folks like Community Inclusions, and all these other people that were struggling to find housing for various reasons like shortages and stuff like that.”

