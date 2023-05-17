Reverend Bethe Benjamin Cameron speaks with Jamie MacKay, Chrystel Arsenault, and Sandtanna Beaton from Habitat for Humanity during the Supported Living Fair on May 10. Taking place at St Anthony’s Hall, the event was to help ensure residents of the region have the information and resources for accessing the services they need when it comes to housing in West Prince. Jillian Trainor photo
Develop West Prince wants to make sure residents of the region have the information and resources for accessing the services they need when it comes to housing with the Supported Living Fair on May 10 at St Anthony’s Hall.
“When the (housing) needs assessment came out, we saw a lot of different voids,” said Tracy Pineau, housing project coordinator for Develop West Prince. “We started getting quite concerned about the 11 per cent who didn’t feel safe in their homes, and from there, we started looking at other folks like Community Inclusions, and all these other people that were struggling to find housing for various reasons like shortages and stuff like that.”
Along with Community Inclusions, seven other organizations took part in the event, including the Reverend W.J. Phillips Residence, Habitat for Humanity, Family Violence Prevention Services, Chief Mary Bernard’s Memorial Women’s Shelter, West Prince Housing, the O’Leary Public Library, and the Red Cross.
“We thought we needed to get some conversations going, and that was the biggest thing about having these people here,” said Ms Pineau. “Everything had to do with housing, and our shortages, and our needs.”
Jordan MacDonald, the organization’s executive director, said one of the biggest outputs of Develop West Prince’s housing initiative was to promote information and allow opportunities for that information to be shared to raise awareness about the services that are offered. He said instead of each group having their own individual open houses, the event was an opportunity for the community to learn more about them all at once.
While attendance from the residents was sparse, two who were able to make it out were family members Kim and Amber Peterson.
“Amber is new to the Island, so I thought there might be information here that would help a young mom with three kids to get her on her feet here a little bit easier and some extra support,” said Kim. “I moved here 16 or 17 years ago, and I haven’t really had time to find out what supports are out here. I just went to work and plugged away. I want her move to be successful, and I think this was an amazing thing.”
The evening proved beneficial to the organizations as well, with discussions about collaborations happening, and how they could help each other when it comes to helping the residents of West Prince.
“I think it’s very valuable to see the support amongst the people that have come here and are sharing information,” said Ms Pineau. “I’m hoping they will be able to use each other as a resource.”
Mr MacDonald said it’s important to recognized there are a lot of community organizations in western PEI that offer services, and they do great work.
He said Develop West Prince is always appreciative of their support of the organization, and looks forward to supporting them in their work as they carry out their mission here in West Prince.
Ms Pineau said there are roughly eight more events like this happening between now and the first part of June, including ones for contractors and builders, and individual events that all have to do with housing. She said Develop West Prince is very interested in talking to anyone who is interested in developing in West Prince, and would like to speak the organization for support and to get a sense of the right direction to go.
Reverend Bethe Benjamin Cameron was another member of the public who attended the event. She hopes more residents will be able to attend future events to learn about the services and supports available to them in the community.
“I hope word gets out about all of these places, especially in these times we live in, to know that we can support one another, and there are lots of good people doing this work,” she said. “Develop West Prince are doing good work, and are really starting to shine spotlights, and showcase, and share information about how we can make West Prince stronger and more efficient in helping each other, and build networks, and take care of the people that live here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.