Vincent Adams is once again taking out his wooden cross in support of raising money for mental health and suicide prevention.
This time it’s in honour of a young man from West Prince.
The family of Jason and Tina Rayner have experienced a number of tragedies over the past few years. Their youngest son, Clay, was involved in a dirt bike accident in September 2019. He survived, but has ongoing medical issues related to the incident. Then their middle son, Cole, was the victim of a single-vehicle collision in Huntley in September 2020. And most recently, their oldest son, Ty, took his own life on July 7.
Tina Rayner described her eldest son as someone who was well-known for being a friendly guy, a hard worker and a dependable young man who loved to fish lobster and hang out with his many friends.
“He loved to chat and would always make time to stop and say hello to people,” she said. “He was known to stop at the coffee shop in Alberton and talk with parents and grandparents of kids he once played hockey with. He was an old soul who from a young age would go visit his grandfather in the evening and have a cup of tea with.”
Mr Adams, an Island chiropractor, has known Jason Rayner for a number of years.
“He’s a super guy,” said Mr Adams. “Each time he’s gone through all of these troubles, we chatted about it.”
Back in April, over the Easter long weekend, Mr Adams had walked across the Island carrying a large wooden cross as a fundraiser for the PEI division of the Canadian Mental Health Association.
“I did that fundraiser for suicide prevention and here is this family that had a tragedy that was beyond speakable and I wanted to do something for him, his family and what they went through,” explained Mr Adams.
After some time following Ty’s passing, Mr Adams approached Jason about raising money to support the Rayner family.
“I talked to him and I told him I would like to take the cross back out and we would do a short walk and I want to donate the money I raised to your family,” said Mr Adams.
However, instead, Jason asked Mr Adams to donate the money to mental health in honour of his son.
“I thought, wow, all right, I can do that, but then that night I woke up in the middle of the night and thought, you know what, we can do something different,” said Mr Adams.
Now the plan is to raise money to establish a fund that will go towards helping families experiencing the loss of a loved one from suicide.
“It’s something that’s unexpected and we what to help in terms of the financial burden,” said Mr Adams.
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up, with a goal of raising $5,000.
Additionally, on Aug 15, following the morning service at the Greenmount Church of Christ, where the Rayners attend, Mr Adams will be walking along Route 162 to where the road meets Route 12 in Central Kildare. The walk will then continue up the coast, ending at the Tignish Harbour.
Tina said her husband has been a patient of Mr Adams and donated to his last walk.
“At the time, we thought it was for a great cause, but we personally had never been touched by suicide,” she said. “I feel like a person couldn’t fully understood the impact a death like this could have on a family until they are themselves in this situation.”
Prior to his death, Tina said her son had just gotten approved of for a mortgage and had a mini-home ordered and had picked out all the custom details.
“Ty’s death only being nine months after his brothers’ has been incredibly hard on us,” she said. “It makes us question how hard Cole’s death really was on Ty.”
When Mr Adams reached out to the Rayners, they were surprised.
“We know how hard this walk for Ty could be. Both mentally and physically,” said Tina. “I think the community has been really shaken up by Ty’s suicide, especially Ty’s age group. I hope this walk will help bring awareness to the situation and also raise money for people being affected by the loss of a family member.”
Tina said she knows there will be a lot of support for this walk.
“This community has shown us many times they’re love and generosity is endless,” she said. “Ty had a lot of friends and this walk will be good for them. I like that Vincent decided that the walk should start from our church and goes right to the harbour where Ty loved to fish out of.”
With plans to have a barbecue along the route where people can attend, Mr Adams is hoping this walk will start a conversation among families to know it’s OK to ask for help if a person is struggling.
“We want to make it a celebration of Ty’s life and have an impact on the next generation,” he said.
For more information on how to donate to the GoFundMe campaign, visit the PEI cross to bear Facebook page
