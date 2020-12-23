As a 100 per cent locally owned Island business, Central Satellite supports other PEI businesses like themselves whenever its possible.
That includes using Island businesses for their print material to creating clothing with their logos on them to going to PEI car dealerships to purchase and service the company’s vehicles.
“We tried to encourage that, the local support,” said Troy Bertram, who co-owns Central Satellite with his wife Tammy.
The business has been in business for over 20 years, helping Islanders to install their cutting-edge technology, from satellite dishes to home theatres to surround systems, and providing array of other services. The business has also been installing Xplornet Internet in the homes of Islanders since the service became available on PEI.
While supporting local benefits the local economy, it also helps to create job stability, says Mr Bertram.
“There is so many people here and their hours are so erratic,” he said.
This is something he’s experienced with his own children, who had full-time jobs the previous summer, but due to the pandemic, those jobs didn’t materialize this year.
“They ended up trying to find another job,” he said.
Mr Bertram said there are a lot of long-time Island businesses that are struggling because of the uncertainty around that once guaranteed income for their employees.
“If you don’t keep the employees paid, or keep them a job, and they are going from full-time to part-time or less, they’ve got to do what it takes to look after their own families and, if they get another job somewhere else, you may not get them back,” he said.
Central Satellite employs about a dozen people. Thanks to public health measures, going into people’s homes has meant wearing masks and using hand sanitizer. And on top of restrictions, keeping the safety of both employees and customers in mind has also been a worry.
“There was a lot of occasions when the guys had to take time off because of a cold and had to be tested followed by isolation, that kind of stuff,” said Mr Bertram. “It’s been stressful for them because you really can’t make up that income in that time.”
Despite everything though, the company has been busy.
“It did slow down for a little bit,” said Mr Bertram. “That first couple of weeks when this first happened, everybody took a hard hit, where everything tailed right off.”
But business slowly came back and ever since then, it’s been a steady year for the company.
“It’s because so people went from working at their place of business to working from home and a lot more people needed more Internet, better Internet or they needed it in more locations,” he said.
While tourism and seasonal business was down for obvious reasons, Mr Bertram said business from Islanders themselves spiked.
“People who live here permanently, but they got a second home on the Island somewhere and lot of them didn’t have Internet or TV at their cottages,” he said. “It’s usually just a summer vacation get away, but I believe that a lot of people because they weren’t working at their place of work, they’re working from home, they went to their cottages earlier or more often because they didn’t have to worry about getting into the office every day.”
