“The following story of the August storm of 1873 is related fifty-seven years later by Mr. Edward McKinnon, Ellerslie, who, with Mr. Alex McFadyen of Tignish, is the only living survivor of the crew of the brigantine referred to in the story.” -
The Guardian,
27 August, 1930.
On 12 August, 1873 occurred a great and disastrous storm during which a large number of ships were wrecked on the north side of Prince Edward Island. On that Friday afternoon the new brigantine belonging to James Yeo of Port Hill was ready for sea, and left John Yeo’s wharf in the evening. Her object was to remove the cargo of ‘deals’ from a Norwegian vessel on North Cape which had been wrecked a week previously.
As the vessel left John Yeo’s wharf there was scarcely a breath of wind. The brigantine cleared Malpeque harbour Saturday at noon. Signs of an imminent storm were many. When we got out to sea, we pointed her out for North Cape, and when off Lot 11 sandhills we espied a ship coming head on to us. This was the ‘Maggie Miller’ owned by John Yeo. The two winds met where the two vessels met. Captain Davis shouted to Captain Marshall to put into harbour. Capt. Marshall starboarded his helm and fetched her around, broadside to the storm, careening over as if to upset.
We put up the flying ‘jib’ and the standing ‘jib’, wore her around, and made for Malpeque Harbour. By this time the Maggie Miller was out of sight and you could not hear a man speak from the forward part of the ship aft from the whistling of the hurricane through the rigging. We got into Malpeque Harbour through Barra Rock, and dropped anchor Saturday evening.
On Sunday morning the port chain broke and we lost the anchor. We hove in the chain and shackled on the starboard anchor with 150 fathoms of chain and she walked away with that. At 12 o’clock the captain shouted that every man must look out for his life, as he was going to cut out the masts to save the hull. We had the pilot aboard, and we had the stevedore aboard, but had no axe with which to do the work.
At four o’clock the captain repeated his warning as he intended to slip the chain and let the vessel go ashore. The chain was slipped. When she got broadside to the wind she went over on her side. She lifted out of that position, but the next lurch she went over again. All the ballast in her hull fell to the lower side and held her. We were all on the top side while she was hammering ashore.
Twelve men in a bush on the shore could not come out to look at us on account of the strength of the wind and the flying sand and the spray. We went off the vessel two by two, crawling out on the main mast. When we landed on the shore the waiting men divided up the crew, and we went with them as they plucked us out.
Mr. Robert Stewart had a new house, all finished outside, but the doors and windows were not in place. A heavy gust of wind came and lifted the new house off its foundation, carried it several chains and smashed it to pieces. The bones of the brigantine lie in the quicksand of Malpeque Harbour today.
The ‘Maggie Miller’ tacked back to Kildare Capes and went ashore at Goose Harbour by the Black Banks. Two vessels were discharging railroad ‘irons’ (track) off Alberton, the ‘Keewatin’ went ashore, but the ‘Faith’ was lost with all hands in a watery grave. Twelve men were picked up at North Cape and placed in Hogan’s barn.
Survivors of the Gale -
The Guardian,
29 December, 1939
In 1939, there were four survivors of the August Gale of 1873, all residents of King’s County: Mathias McDonald, age 92; James Donavan, 92; Archibald McPhee, 89 and Edward Lavie, 90. The men are still hale and hearty considering their advanced years.
