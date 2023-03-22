Prince District RCMP updated O’Leary council on an incident at the end of February involving the theft of a vehicle and gas at a service station in the town.
“A truck was stolen in Duvar, and a vehicle was left in Duvar, and that was our initial investigation,” said Constable David Brown. “The truck didn’t have much gas, and he stole gas here at the Shell. We used video footage of that, and Charlottetown officers spotted him in Charlottetown.”
Cst Brown said the truck was identified through the use of License Plate Readers (LPRs) in Summerside and Charlottetown. He said video footage was used to identify the truck, and was later identified by officers in Charlottetown.
“Say you stole a vehicle, whatever the license plate was, we can let dispatch know in Charlottetown or Summerside,” he explained. “It (the LPR) picks it up, captures the license plate, sends a message to dispatch, and they immediately let us know. At 11:30 that day, it was in Water Street, Summerside, and at 12:07 pm, at Weymouth Street in downtown Charlottetown, so you can imagine the speed this guy was going.”
RCMP did follow the driver through Summerside, but he took off from police on Blue Shank Road.
Cst Brown said there was a lot of criticism on social media, but the public doesn’t understand the organization’s pursuit policy. He explained RCMP can’t pursue someone unless they fear death or bodily harm.
“If we pursue someone, speed up and try to follow them and that vehicle, because we’re putting pressure on them, hits a family of four, the RCMP is at fault,” he said. “We don’t want to make a situation worse.”
Councillor Judy MacIsaac asked if the suspect had any ties to the area. Cst Brown said while in prison in his home province of Quebec, the suspect met some people from the Island who were also serving time at the same facility.
After driving to New Brunswick, the suspect once again took off from police in Shediac, driving at speeds in excess of 200 km/h, but was arrested in Moncton through the use of LPRs, undercover police, and a police dog.
“Now he’s in custody in New Brunswick, and once he’s done there, we’ll have an arrest warrant and pick him up and bring him back to PEI for charges,” said Cst Brown. “We don’t want this person around out in public. He’s a danger.”
