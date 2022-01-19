If the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the province are not enough to worry about, Islanders currently find themselves in the throes of a Canadian winter.
Islanders are not strangers to extreme weather, but in the six years or so this reporter has lived in West Prince, they’ve been at least two or three situations when the region lost power for extended period of time, including during post-tropical storm Dorian.
And while each winter season is different, there’s usually one or two major storms that could potentially cause disruption.
But like protecting ourselves from COVID-19 by following basic public health measures, preparing for extreme weather is always beneficial.
When emergency situations hit your community, individuals and their family should be prepared to take care of themselves for a minimum of 72 hours.
Experts recommend having a preparedness kit ready for these types of situations.
The kits should include things like water, non-perishable food (along with a can opener), battery powered or hand-crank radio and extra batteries, cash, flashlight, first aid kit and other essential items that could help a person or a family cope with an emergency over three to five days. The PEI government website has a full list of what should be included in a kit.
Have any mobile devices fully charge too in case the power goes out. Also, in the age of COVID, it’s recommended to have extra masks and hand sanitizer included in kits. It’s never wise to use a generator, barbecue or propane inside an enclosed area either. Also, Islanders should try to avoid unnecessary travel during a storm because winter driving can be dangerous. During the first major winter storm of 2022, RCMP received more than 30 reports of motor-vehicle crashes and stranded motorists in the middle of the roadway.
If the decision is made to pull snowplows from the road for safety reasons, it won’t take long for roads to be impassable. If people have to get to work, plan to arrive before the storm or during the storm’s early stages. If already at work when a storm starts, consider staying until roads and conditions improve. If there’s any reason to travel at all, a person should make sure they are dressed for the weather. Also, have some snacks, water and a cell phone charger handy. And make sure you have good winter tires on your vehicle.
Winter storms, or any extreme weather, are no joke. They should be taken seriously. Being prepared for these situations should be taken just as seriously.
