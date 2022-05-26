It was an overwhelming experience for Collin Dillon after he recently received the National Award for Teaching Excellence in Physical Education, given by Physical and Health Education Canada.
“It’s nice to be able to highlight the work that not just Phys Ed teachers do, but educators do in general and highlight the great things that happened in this school,” said the Phys Ed teacher at Westisle Composite High School. “And if it’s an opportunity to share how good the staff is at Westisle, it’s a positive, for sure.”
While he’s been working at the school since August, Mr Dillon spent most of his career teaching in Alberta. It was his colleagues with the Health and Physical Education Council (HPEC) in Alberta, a specialist counsel with the Alberta Teachers Association, who nominated him for the award.
Mr Dillon, a native of Tyne Valley, attended Westisle, graduating in 2006. He credits his now retired Phys Ed teach, Peter Bolo, and his passion and love of physical activity with being a big influence on becoming a Phys Ed teacher himself. He said it was great having that experience and seeing that role model, someone who just loved being physically active.
As a teacher, Mr Dillon has experience in the disciplines of Physical Education, Health and Life Skills, Career and Life Management, and Outdoor Education and Recreational Leadership, and has held a number of leadership roles during his career. Along with being a member of HPEC, he also held the role of associate facilitator with Ever Active Schools, a registered national charity designed to create and support healthy school communities, and was part of Alberta Education’s Curriculum Working Group in the development of Wellness Education.
For Mr Dillon, the challenges of being a Physical Education teacher are similar to what he enjoys about his job.
“You have a number of kids from different demographics, different cultures, different experiences, all coming into one space, with their own preconceived notions of what Phys Ed is like, and then trying to harness that, and trying to meet where kids are at,” he explained. “You’ve got your kids that participate in many sports and activities and are very confident in their abilities, to kids that will do anything to skip your class, and then everything in between.”
With students, many are in a classroom setting for six to eight hours a day, so Phys Ed is a new environment. Mr Dillon loves seeing how his students grow, not just with physical activity, but with character building, and appreciation for other aspects of Phys Ed.
He likes to formulate his lesson plans with less of a focus on sport, and more of a focus on movement, but making it broad enough so that there’s something for everybody, and that there’s more than just being active in the gym. He explained how he also tries to teach his students about wellness, self awareness, nutrition, and mental well-being, and making sure that those components are equally represented, but also making it so that everybody feels safe, feels welcome, and that students feel like they have ownership within their program.
“We’ll see kids that if you give them the encouragement, you create an environment and a culture that encourages them to be themselves and to be happy and comfortable and working on just themselves as a human, that creates a really cool dynamic in the gym and in any space in any classroom,” he said. “I tell the kids all the time, it’s all fun, and games, but we’ve got to pretend like we learned something, too, and being able to tie it back to something that can be linked into their adulthood and having them see that connection is really cool.”
Mr Dillon said teachers in general do good work, but it’s during tougher times where people have seen them go above and beyond, and while it can sometimes be a thankless job, it’s nice to receive an award like this, which helps to showcase the good work they do.
“This is a chance to really highlight the great Phys Ed teachers and teachers in general that we have in our school system, and we have some really great ones,” he said. “Anytime that we can highlight and give gratitude, not even that thanks, but just showing gratitude to teachers and all they do is super important to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.